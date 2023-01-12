Model Linked To Travis Scott Was Once Arrested & Accused Of Stealing A $15,995 Hermès Bag

Since Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's reported split, eagle-eyed fans have begun theorizing what could've led to the couple's second breakup.

Scott and Jenner's breakup was confirmed by a source, who told PEOPLE the makeup mogul "is not with Travis right now."

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

However, in October 2021, fans suspected that Scott had moved on with model Sarah Snyder after the two were allegedly seen on a private jet together.

Who is Sarah Snyder?

Snyder, 27, is a model originally born in North Carolina, Snyder later moved to New York City in 2015 to pursue her modeling career, though now she splits her time between the city and Los Angeles.

In a March 2018 interview with V magazine, Snyder revealed that she moved to get away from her "small town."

“I moved here just to get out of the small town I was in, and I’ve done styling and modeling and I’m just going with whatever I feel," she explained.

Snyder is a social media star, model and occasional actress.

Since launching her fashion and modeling career, Snyder has worked gigs for well-known fashion brands, including Uniqlo, Hugo Boss, Dolce & Gabbana, Yeezy, Calvin Klein, and many others.

Snyder has also graced the pages of Vogue and was the February 2018 cover story for Vogue Japan.

“My number one interest has always been clothes," she told V magazine. "I’ve been into fashion since high school."

“Originally, I thought that I wanted to do more styling and work with clothes,” she added, “but I’ve been doing modeling and that’s what I’m working on now.”

According to her IMDb profile, she has also starred in various horror films including Dead Woman's Hollow in 2013.

Snyder is best known for dating Jaden Smith.

Snyder started gaining traction after she was spotted kissing Smith during New York Fashion Week in September 2015.

relationship goals : jaden smith and sarah snyder pic.twitter.com/reGJtBiY9R — felype (@felypezz) October 5, 2016

Smith and Snyder dated for nearly two years before eventually calling it quits in 2017.

In March 2017, a source told Us Weekly that both Snyder and Smith ended their relationship after they started "growing apart."

"They had been on the rocks for a while… and stopped having shared interests,” the source told the publication.

According to Hollywood Life, Snyder was accused of cheating on Smith in August 2016 after a photo surfaced of her in bed with photographer Gunner Stahl.

Stahl reportedly posted the photo of him and Snyder on his Instagram page but later deleted it. Smith never addressed the cheating rumors publicly.

After their breakup, Snyder was seen having dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017 but their relationship never progressed — as far as we know.

Snyder was famously arrested and accused of stealing an Hermès Birkin bag in 2015.

In June 2015, Snyder was arrested for stealing a $15,995 Birkin Bag from a consignment store, Penny Pinchers, in Bedford, New York.

Snyder was briefly detained following a four-month investigation by Bedford police, and in February 2016, the charges against the model were dismissed.

She eventually told her version of the story in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, admitting that the ordeal had been a case of mistaken identity.

"The store employees from the consignment store, the four women who worked there, had supposedly identified my picture," she told the publication.

"I had never met them. I kept telling them I hadn't, that I had never seen the bag before, and that I had never even been to Westchester!"

She also shut down rumors that she spent 56 days in jail by confirming that she was released from a jail holding cell on bail on the night of her arrest.

She later found the humor in the allegation by wearing a t-shirt with her mugshot on it and sharing it for her followers.

Snyder and Kylie Jenner allegedly don't get along.

During Snyder's relationship with Jaden Smith, Jenner reportedly tried to warn Smith, who she also dated, about Snyder's theft.

“Kylie warned Jaden to be careful, but she’s not about getting [into] his business and telling him what to do," a source told Hollywood Life.

"If Jaden says he’s happy with this girl, then that’s all that matters to her. But if [Sarah] hurts Jaden, it’ll be another story."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.