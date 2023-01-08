The Reason The Kardashians Always Date Cheaters — According To Fans

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been known for their wide array of lovers — more so for how their relationships never seem to work out in the end.

Now fans are starting to theorize that there might be a reason why the story always ends the same.

Why the Kardashian Jenner sisters always seem to date cheaters:

From Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom cheating on Khloe multiple times, Kylie Jenner getting cheated on by Travis Scott, Kanye cheating on Kim, and even Scott Disick cheating on Kourtney back in the day, there's no denying there's a pattern amongst the way relationships seem to end for the Kardashian sisters.

Fans theorize that 'good men' just don’t want to get involved with the Kardashian family.

The theories have been circulated on Reddit, among the “r/KUWTK” subreddit where fans typically flock to discuss the family and their shows.

When discussing why the Kardashians always date cheaters, many threw out their own theories, including how "good men" don’t want to be involved with the family.

"Perhaps....good men don’t want them," one user commented.

Somebody replied to the user, saying, "Almost certainly. A serious actor or athlete in almost any sport other than basketball would be so embarrassed to be seen with a tacky reality star."

"They also wouldn't really have anything in common with a person who has real talent and a craft they take seriously. I doubt RDJ is interested in a conversation about nail colors. Neither is Travis Scott, I guess, but he isn't in a real relationship with a KarJenner either."

Others theorized that it could be due to how much controversy surrounds the family.

"I imagine most people are hesitant to get involved with the Kardashians because of the intense scrutiny they will be under," one user wrote.

"The Kardashians are mega-level famous and that is most likely a big turn-off to some celebrities and a big turn-on for the wrong ones."

Another user offered more insight into this.

"Drama sells but drama is stressful. To make the Kardashian show profitable, they’ve got to have a hook. But that hook is painful and moreover hurts their kids," they wrote.

"Kim showing Kanye drama results in opening her kids up to that negative press as well. Even if all press is good press, that limited to all press is good for financial reasons, not for healthy kids and families."

They further theorized that it could be due to the attention that surrounds the family.

"By nature of their work, the Kardashians selling access to lives means that they’ve learned to manipulate the media," one user claimed.

"That press might mean better financial options for them, but not for their partners. Their partners end up with increased scrutiny and judgment — and the partners’ careers aren’t really about selling a show or products."

It’s true the family has been involved in consistent scandals since they first jumped into the limelight.

This could cause stress not only within the family but in any relationship.

As fans pointed out too, while there is certainly more to the family than we could ever know, the personas they put on for the world might drive away the "good" men in their lives and attract the bad ones.

However, this all feels a little misogynistic.

Men can consistently have relationship after relationship and nobody bats an eye.

But even when the Kardashian family is cheated on or hurt, it’s always their fault in the eyes of the public.

Perhaps, instead of asking why the Kardashians date cheaters, why don't we ask why the men who date the women in the family don't have the respect and decency not to cheat on their loyal partners?

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news