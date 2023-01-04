Travis Scott Linked To Kylie Jenner's Longtime Enemy After She Posted Video Allegedly On His Private Jet

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship may be on the rocks.

After seemingly celebrating New Year's Eve apart, the on-off couple may not have made it into 2023.

Now fans are searching for evidence of when their rumored split occurred and what spurred it on — and an alleged sighting of Scott with a woman with whom Jenner has had an ongoing feud may be the root of it all.

Travis Scott and Sarah Synder are being linked amid Kylie Jenner breakup rumors.

In a TikTok video, which was posted by Snyder in October 2021, the Instagram model filmed herself sitting on a private jet.

During the short clip, Snyder panned the camera around, where a brief silhouette of a man with braids was seen. However, that quick look had many fans convinced the man on the jet was Travis Scott.

"Is that Travis Scott?" one user wrote underneath Snyder's video, while another added, "Why [does] that look like Travis Scott in the back?"

News of an alleged relationship between Snyder and Scott has left many fans confused about the current status of Scott and Jenner's relationship, especially considering the alleged feud between Jenner and Snyder.

Kylie Jenner and Sarah Snyder allegedly don't get along — and both share an ex.

According to Hollywood Life, in 2015 Jenner reportedly warned her ex-boyfriend Jaden Smith about his current girlfriend, Sarah Snyder.

Jenner and Smith briefly dated in 2013 when the two were both teenagers. Two years later, Snyder and Smith were showing off their relationship on social media before eventually breaking up in 2017.

“Kylie warned Jaden to be careful, but she’s not about getting in his business and telling him what to do," a source told the publication.

"Kylie‘s so happy with Tyga — she wants all her friends to be happy and in love the way she is. And if Jaden says he’s happy with this girl, then that’s all that matters to her."

"But if [Sarah] hurts Jaden, it’ll be another story. Right now, Jaden‘s happy, so Kylie‘s happy for him. He has her stamp of approval."

At the time of Jenner's supposed warning to Smith, Snyder had also recently been arrested for stealing a $15,995 Birkin Bag in June 2015, though the charges were later dismissed.

Scott and Jenner have previously sparked breakup rumors.

Many Kardashian fans were quick to speculate on the state of Scott and Jenner's relationship after the "Butterfly Effect" rapper was noticeably absent from Jenner's social media.

Over Christmas and New Year's, Jenner and Scott were not seen together, and he didn't join the makeup mogul on her trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Fans have noticed Scott unfollowed several of Jenner's friends who were on the trip with the mother of his two kids.

Jenner was seen hitting the slopes with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her friends, which included Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Back in October 2022, Scott once again stirred infidelity rumors after he was seen with model Rojean Kar, who he's been rumored to have dated while with Jenner in the past.

