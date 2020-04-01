Who Is Vito Schnabel, Irina Shayk's New Boyfriend? Supermodel Spotted With Celebrity Art Dealer Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Love during pandemic-time!

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic get her down. The supermodel and sometime actress, who was last recently linked to Bradley Cooper (with whom she shares a child), has been spotted out and about with a new man, even in the midst of a global pandemic. But he's no stranger to the celebrity world — he's actually been linked to other actresses and models in the past, as well.

Who is Vito Schnabel, Irina Shayk's new boyfriend?

He's a celebrity art dealer.

Vito Schnabel is best known for being a celebrity art dealer. He has a gallery named after him based in Switzerland, which he opened in 2003, and a gallery named after him in New York City, which he opened in 2005.

His father is an award-winning filmmaker and artist.

Schnabel isn't the only one with an artistic bend in his family. His father is Julian Schnabel, an acclaimed artist and filmmaker. The elder Schnabel, who mostly makes "arthouse" films, is perhaps best known for his film Before Night Falls, which is considered Javier Bardem's "breakthrough" film. However, he's also been nominated for Oscars, and has won a Cannes Award and Golden Globes, as well.

He was previously linked to Amber Heard & Heidi Klum.

Schnabel has a "playboy" reputation in New York City, and is often linked to the hottest actresses and models. Prior to being linked to Shayk, Schnabel was previously linked to Amber Heard, Heidi Klum, Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, and Elle Macpherson.

Shayk was previously linked to Cristiano Ronaldo & Bradley Cooper.

Prior to being linked to Schnabel, Shayk was in a long-term relationship with superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. She was also famously linked to Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a daughter, but she and Cooper split in 2019.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk gets close to playboy art dealer Vito Schnabel and heads back to his apartment... despite social distancing advice in NYC pic.twitter.com/CAJVZkdiH5 — spacewoman reporter (@SpacewomanR) March 31, 2020

Shayk was recently seen entering Schnabel's apartment, leading to speculation that they were dating.

The rumors about Shayk and Schnabel's relationship began when Shayk was spotted entering Schnabel's New York City apartment despite the city's social distancing rules. One source said that it's because New York City is like "Noah's Ark," and people really want to be "paired up" in these times. Another source said that the duo are romantically involved, while yet another said that they're not dating but are "very good friends" who have known each other a long time.

irina shayk really just publicly went to a dick appointment in the middle of all this, the gall pic.twitter.com/JiRjQT8aIh — morgan (@rattdavies) April 1, 2020

Neither Shayk nor Schnabel have commented about the dating rumors.

As of this writing, neither Shayk nor Schnabel have commented about the dating rumors swirling around them. However, if that changes, we will, of course, keep you updated.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.