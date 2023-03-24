Meet Fai Khadra, The Man Often Speculated To Be The Jenner Sisters' 'New Boyfriend'

If you're a close follower of Kylie or Kendall Jenner, maybe even Gigi and Bella Hadid, then you might've seen or heard about Fai Khadra.

It seems every time Khadra is spotted hanging out with his many famous friends, questions are raised about who he is and whether or not he's the new boyfriend of Kylie or Kendall Jenner.

Just recently, Khadra was spotted hanging out with Kylie, a longtime friend, as the two were spotted attending the Sza 'SOS' concert in Los Angeles on March 22. The makeup mogul was seen with her arm around Khadra as the two danced.

So, who is the man so often speculated to be dating the famous sisters?

Who is Fai Khadra?

Khadra is perhaps best known for being a close friend to several stars including Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khadra is a Palestinian model, influencer and musician who runs in celebrity circles in Los Angeles.

Khadra, 31, is a Palestinian model, who was born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Dubai. His mother, Rula, owns the upscale lifestyle boutique The Art of Living in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to Interview Magazine.

Born on September 9, 1991, Khadra even describes himself as “a textbook Virgo."

Along with his famous friends, including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, Khadra's sisters are also well-known. The DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, who many know from Simi's relationship with The Weeknd.

On top of being a model, Khadra is also involved in the music industry and got his start singing laid-back pop tunes. He also helped write singer Justine Skye's, who is close friends with Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, 2019 hit single 'Maybe.'

Khadra is also an LA-based art collector.

In a November 2020 interview with Sotheby's, Khadra revealed that he also has an interest in art, and works as an art collector in Minimalism and Conceptual art.

"I consider myself a collector in that I love purchasing artwork for my home so that I can live alongside it, but I don’t have, say, storage units that I keep artworks in as investments," he told the publication.

Khadra obtained a degree in architecture, which he acquired following his last two years of high school at the American School of Dubai, according to Arab News.

He also has plans on designing and launching his own clothing brand. "I find that it’s really hard to find good basics, whether that’s in apparel, beauty, or home wear," he told Arab News, adding that he wants to design a label with comfortable, reasonably priced everyday basics made from sustainable and organically sourced materials.

Khadra was romantically linked to Kendall Jenner.

Khadra and Jenner first sparked dating rumors in April 2019 after being pictured at Coachella Music Festival together.

The two have repeatedly denied being anything other than friends, with Jenner shutting down the rumors after taking Khadra as her date to Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding.

"We won't date, he's just my date," Jenner captioned a photo of her and Khadra at the wedding.

Khadra was also briefly linked to Kylie's former friend Jordyn Woods after the two were spotted holding hands while walking down a street in 2017, though the two never confirmed or denied the rumored relationship.

While Khadra is considered an enigma when compared to many of his A-list friends, it seems he has quite a lot going on!

