Everything To Know About Harry Styles' Rumored Love Interest, Their Secret Vacation & Her Friendship With His Ex

Harry Styles is rumored to be dating Yan Yan Chan, an influencer and model making waves inside and outside the fashion industry.

The latest speculation comes as the 29-year-old singer is touring the southern hemisphere following her from Olivia Wilde in November 2022. But the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is allegedly already back on the dating scene.

Who is Yan Yan Chan?

Yan Yan Chan is a 28-year-old Australian influencer with 219,000 followers on Instagram. Her rumored new relationship with Styles has fans looking to her social media for more information.

Chan is believed to be dating Harry Styles since March 2023.

A source allegedly told The Mirror that “Harry is seeing someone. He’s going to great lengths to keep her identity quiet after the circus surrounding his relationship with Olivia.”

The source continued, saying “his close circles all know about the romance. Though it’s early days, things seem to be going well.”

Styles and Chan have been following each other on Instagram since 2020, and it seems their relationship has gone from a virtual connection to real-life hangs.

Chan was spotted at Styles’ Sydney concert on March 4, 2023. She enjoyed the show while seated in a corporate box with other influencers. Styles apparently slid into Chan’s DMs with an invite to a private afterparty during the Australian leg of his Love On Tour concerts.

But that’s not the only connection Chan and Styles have.

Harry Styles and Yan Yan Chan took a secret vacation together.

The Mirror reported that Styles and Chan went on a private getaway while he was in Australia in February for his Love On Tour stop on the continent.

Although the two have never been photographed together, Styles was spotted in Byron Bay on February 27, 2023, which is allegedly one of Chan’s favorite beach spots. He was photographed on a run around the New South Wales’s famous lighthouse.

Chan is a model represented by The Society Management.

In addition to her role as an Instagram influencer, Chan is a working model, represented by The Society Management. As quoted on their website, Chan describes her content as “finding the right balance between commerce and art.”

According to her management, Chan is also “currently consulting a circular fashion platform to educate Australian consumers and raise awareness for fashion sustainability.”

Chan has worked with top-brand fashion names.

Chan has done campaigns for high-end fashion brands, making her a fixture in the fashion industry. She’s worked with Fendi, Tiffany & Co, Chanel, and Valentino. Her most recent collaboration is with Sir The Label.

Chan founded her blog in 2011, which is in her own words, “an online journal dedicated to her personal translations of fashion, mix-media, and art.” She’s listed as Creative Director, Producer, and Consultant on her blog, which she’s branded as a “visual diary.”

According to her blog, her work “as a photographer, producer, creative director, and stylist has cultivated a personal brand recognized by brands globally.

Yan Yan Chan was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Sydney, Australia.

Chan was born in Hong Kong on September 28, 1994, making her a Libra.

She grew up in Sydney, Australia, where she currently lives.

The fashion-forward air sign states on her website that her father’s family “come from a line of farmers,” who immigrated to Australia in 1994.

Her grandparents even own a Chinese vegetable farm in Australia, which Chan calls her “family’s best-kept gem.”

Chan is friends with Harry’s ex-girlfriend.

Chan is friends with Styles’ former girlfriend, Georgia Fowler, who is also a model. Styles and Fowler were rumored to have dated in 2015. It's alleged that Styles' wrote the song "Kiwi" about Fowler, a New Zealand native.

Chan and Fowler were featured in the same modeling shoot on Lord Howe Island in 2021.

Chan’s last known relationship was with Nathan Jolliffe, who gained his own entry to fame when he won season 1 of Australia’s The Amazing Race. The two dated for five years and even moved across the ocean to live in New York together before splitting up in July 2022.

While nothing can be known for sure, it appears that Styles and Chan have taken their Instagram friendship to the next level.

