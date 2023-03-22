An Inside Look At Shawn Mendes' Love Life & Who He Is Dating Now

Shawn Mendes's dating life appears to be heating up if recent rumors are to be believed.

Publicly, Mendes has been single since he broke up with singer Camila Cabello in November 2021. However, 2023 seems to be a year of romance for Mendes so far who has been linked to several rumored girlfriends.

Who is Shawn Mendes dating?

Mendes is rumored to be dating his chiropractor and recently shut down speculation that he's dating Sabrina Carpenter.

So what is the truth about who Mendes is dating now?

Mendes has been rumored to be dating his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, since November 2022.

The Canadian pop star, 24, has been seen spending one on one time with Miranda multiple times in the past number of months. Most recently he was seen on a hike with Miranda, 51, at Runyon Canyon Park in LA on February 21, 2023. Mendes went shirtless, while Miranda wore a chic black yoga outfit.

Mendes and Miranda attended a Grammy party together, pouring fuel on the fire of their dating rumors.

Mendes has been working with Miranda since 2018. She even went on his 2019 tour with him, ostensibly to help with chiropractic-related issues. Neither Mendes nor Miranda has made any public statement about the nature of their relationship.

Mendes was romantically linked to singer Sabrina Carpenter in February 2023 but denied the rumors.

Mendes and Carpenter, 23, were spotted hanging out together in February — days after Valentine's Day — according to Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip Instagram account. A source claimed the two were looking “verrry comfortable” and “clearly on a date” at Horses, a restaurant in Los Angeles.

On February 25, 2023, Mendes and Carpenter were seen together once again out in LA, walking side-by-side in comfortable clothes, looking casual with each other.

Rumors kept swirling, however, as the two were also seen on March 9, 2023, attending the afterparty for Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation” album release. The party was held at the Gucci store in Beverly Hill, California, where Mendes and Carpenter were photographed together.

After this outing, a source told ET that the two were officially dating. "Shawn and Sabrina are seeing each other. They have been hanging out a lot and trying to keep things low-key. They were at a birthday party together a couple weeks ago and were cute together," the source shared. "Shawn is happy."

The same source shut down rumors linking him to Miranda saying, "He was never dating Dr. Jocelyn Miranda and it has never been romantic between them." However, the source may have their information twisted as Mendes hit back with a denial of his own.

Mendes denied rumors that he’s dating Carpenter during an interview with a Dutch TV show RTL Boulevard on March 17, 2023.

“We are not dating,” Mendes stated, then directed the interview away from the subject of his romantic life and back towards his Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably, more than Sabrina.”

Mendes was also linked to Omar Apollo in February 2022.

TikToker Flynn West alleges that Mendes went out with "Evergreen" singer Omar Apollo.

In a post, West stated that "they were spotted at a gay nightclub" together. He showed footage of what appeared to be Mendes with Apollo, 25 on the balcony of an unnamed club.

This wouldn't be the first time that Mendes' sexuality has been called into question. Rumors surrounding his romantic preferences have been swirling since he became famous.

Mendes dated Camila Cabello from July 2019 to November 2021.

Cabello and Mendes, who first became friends in 2014, were repeatedly rumored to be dating until they officially confirmed their romance during the promotion of their sizzling single, Señorita.

Mendes told Elle in 2019 that Cabello was his first true love but their romantic relationship was not built to last.

In November 2021, Mendes and Cabello issued a joint statement, announcing their decision break up, “Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts read.

