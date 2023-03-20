Fans Are Keeping An Eye Out For Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, At Her Era World Tour But Has He Attended Yet?

Fans are wondering if Joe Alwyn has made it to Taylor Swift's much-anticipated Eras Tour which kicked off on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The US leg of the tour will hit 20 cities over a span of 27 dates, ending its run on August 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

The lowkey couple hasn't been seen publicly together in several months, something that is not unusual for the pair.

Fans have a lot to look forward to during Swift’s three-hour concert, including live debuts of songs from her albums Lover, Evermore, and her most recent album, Midnights. But there is one person many Swifties have been wondering about during the shows Swift has performed thus far.

Has Joe Alwyn been at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour?

Swift's tour has already been a star-studded affair with guests from Paramore to Gracie Abrams but Joe Alwyn has yet to be spotted watching his longtime girlfriend perform.

Joe Alwyn has not attended Swift's Eras Tour so far.

Fans have been sharing photos of Alwyn watching Swift perform but it appears to be from a previous tour. He has not been spotted at any of the Era shows so far.

Joe Alwyn watching Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/L9AshVzajB — WILDEST DREAMS HAHA (@swiftoursonggg) March 18, 2023

The photos that have been circulating are actually from back in 2018 when the now-32-year-old actor watched Swift performing during her Reputation tour.

Swift, 33, has been dating the "Conversations With Friends" star since 2016 and while they remain private about the inner workings of their relationship, Alwyn has always been supportive of Swift’s career. According to Harper's Bazaar, Alwyn's even written songs with Swift under the pseudonym William Bowery.

In the Disney+ film, "folklore: the long pond studio sessions," Swift stated that Alwyn co-wrote the songs “betty” and “exile” for her "folklore" album.

"Joe plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," Swift said. "And 'exile' was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part."

As much as Swifties want to know the intimate details of Swift and Alwyn’s romance, one of the reasons their relationship continues to work seems to be because they keep their private life private.

In February 2022, an inside source told Entertainment Tonight that Alwyn and Swift have been “enjoying their time as a couple… they’ve spoken about their future together and feel very secure about their relationship.”

That same source noted that Alwyn and Swift have always supported each other’s work, which is the key to their success as a couple.

"They're supportive of each other's careers and of each other in general. Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It's part of why their relationship really works," said the source.

So far, Alwyn has not made a public appearance at Swift’s Eras Tour. As the tour is only 3 days into its 27-date run, fans can still have hope that he’ll make an appearance.

