The One Thing That Helped Justin Bieber When Marriage To Hailey Didn't 'Fix All My Problems'

There’s a common misconception that everyone — including Justin Bieber — seems to fall for, and that is that marriage will solve all of your problems.

Bieber, 29, who married 26-year-old Hailey Baldwin back in 2018, had originally believed that getting married would solve all his problems.

During an interview with Ebro Darden on his Apple Music podcast “The Ebro Show,” Justin revealed the one thing that helped him through his “emotional breakdown” that came on after realizing that marriage would not be the bandage he was hoping for.

Justin Bieber’s ‘relationship with Jesus’ helped him through his emotional breakdown after marrying Hailey.

Justin explained to Darden that, once he realized his marriage to Hailey wouldn’t solve all of his problems, he had to look within himself and reach for his spirituality in order to achieve a state of happiness and self-love.

“It's a journey. I remember when I first got married, I hit a little bit of an emotional breakdown because I thought marriage was going to fix all my problems and it didn't,” Justin told Darden back in May 2022. “It just kind of was a reflection of like, man, you're a bit of a hypocrite man.”

He recalls his thought process from back then where he was able to pinpoint the troubled areas within his mind — working on blaming himself instead of blaming others.

“You want your wife to do something that you're not doing and it's like, it's hard sometimes to look in the mirror and really have to realize, man, maybe you're not the person that you necessarily thought that you were,” he continued. “And that's just a result of trauma and life circumstances.”

Everyone struggles with their own personal traumas and life circumstances — Justin is no exception — it’s just a matter of navigating through those problems and coming out on the other side of them.

For some, introspection along with some therapy does the trick, but for Justin? Well, he credited his saving grace to his faith.

He told Darden, “my relationship with Jesus has helped me to just not be so hard on myself. Just the idea that I'm forgiven and that he's walking me through this journey and day by day, I get to just get better and better and not be too hard on myself.”

Justin also believes that others should form a relationship with God as he did.

Life can be discouraging, and as Justin puts it, it “smacks you in the face” from time to time, making it difficult to get back up when you get knocked down.

“But when you can have a perspective that God is not an angry dude, he is a loving, considerate, compassionate God who knows what we're going through and just wants us to be the best versions of ourselves,” he continued. “And so that for me in that perspective has really changed everything, man.”

Justin looks truly happy and inspired as he says it, giving off the feeling that he’s really found himself, and despite his controversial past (and present), it’s always a good feeling to see people happy.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.