Brad Pitt Rumored To Be Dating Andra Day — Details About The Singer And Actress

Andra Day and Brad Pitt are rumored to be getting to know one another after it was reported that they were seen flirting and exchanging numbers at this year’s Oscars.

Things are looking up for Pitt, who was awarded temporary joint custody of his six children last week after a tense back and forth in family court with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt was also able to make some time for romance, at least according to sources who saw the 57-year-old actor chatting with Andra Day — reportedly even exchanging phone numbers — at the Oscars.

Who is Andra Day?

Singer-turned-actress Andra Day has been steadily making a name for herself in the film and music industry, and she certainly seems like quite the catch for Pitt.

Born in Edmunds, Washington on December 30, 1984, Day is 36 years old and a Capricorn. She moved to San Diego with her family at the age of three.

Day's real name is Cassandra Monique Batie, though she uses Andra Day as her stage name.

The moniker was inspired by Billie Holiday’s nickname “Lady Day.”

Day credits Holiday as one of her greatest influences and has covered her music in the past. And in the ultimate homage to her musical inspiration, Day was cast as Holiday in the 2021 film, “The United States vs Billie Holiday,” which follows the Federal Bureau of Narcotics’ undercover sting operation against the jazz singer.

Her performance earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, as well as nominations for the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for "Tigress and Tweed" and the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Day has also been nominated for three Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy.

At the 2016 Grammy Awards, Day’s debut album, “Cheers To The Fall,” was nominated for Best R&B Album and her single "Rise Up" was nominated for Best R&B Performance.

She also received a nomination that same year for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall," in which Day had a small role as a nightclub singer alongside Chadwick Boseman. The song was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2018.

And that same year, Day was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her live performance of "Rise Up" on daytime talk show "The View."

Day was discovered by Stevie Wonder.

In 2010, Stevie Wonder’s then-wife Kai Millard Morris happened upon Day while she was performing at a strip mall. Millard Morris was so impressed that told her husband about what she'd heard.

Wonder called Day shortly after and later introduced her to the producer who would collaborate with her on her debut album.

“It was one of the most exciting, but most uncomfortable, experiences of my life, because I just didn’t want to say anything wrong,” Day said. “He also asked me my star sign. I told him I was a Capricorn, and he was like, ‘Oh no!’ Apparently, we’re strong-willed people.”

Are Brad Pitt and Andra Day dating?

Pitt, who was presenting at this year’s Academy Awards, is thought to be pursuing Day, but so far the rumors have not been confirmed.

“Andra has been on Brad’s radar for a while,” a source says. “They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad’s pals have been talking about what a great couple they’d make.”

