Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reveals Her New Boyfriend As She Moves On Amid His Cannibalism Scandal

Armie Hammer's ex-wife has officially debuted her new boyfriend.

Elizabeth Chambers, 40, shared a slew of Polaroid photos of her kissing and cozying up to her boyfriend while they were enjoying a day at the beach in the Cayman Islands.

"Happy Friday," she captioned the photo.

Who is Elizabeth Chambers' boyfriend?

The TV host is reportedly dating Ricardas Kazinec, a physio and wellness therapist who is originally from Lithuania but works in the Cayman Islands, where Chambers lives, according to E! News.

Ricardas Kazinec and Elizabeth Chambers seem to have met on The Cayman Islands.

Kazinec works at Palm Heights Athletics Facility inside the Palm Heights Hotel in Grand Cayman, and, according to their website he was described as being "particularly proficient in assisting people to further their knowledge about the musculoskeletal system and overcome pain and injuries."

"He also enjoys using body relaxation techniques as a part of his wellness treatments," the description continued.

Chambers' post featuring her and Kazinec even garnered praise from some of her celebrity friends, including Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn, who commented red heart emojis underneath the post, while Erin Foster wrote, "You deserve it."

A source told PEOPLE that the new couple has been dating "for over six months," and that Chambers is "super happy and in love."

Chambers' new romance with Kazinec comes two months after she was photographed reuniting with Armie Hammer, 36, in Los Angeles, where he had been staying at Robert Downey Jr.'s home.

According to Vanity Fair, the actor has been financially supporting Hammer after he's tried to recover from his fall from Hollywood grace following allegations of sexual assault.

Chambers first filed for divorce from Hammer in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences.

The two had been married for nearly a decade and share two children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

Hammer had previously become the sole focus of an LAPD investigation, launched back in March 2021, once accusations of rape and physical abuse were made against the actor.

After the accusations first surfaced in early 2021, Chambers said her "sole focus and attention" was on their children and "healing during this incredibly difficult time," per a statement provided to PEOPLE.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," she wrote. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," Chambers said.

She voiced her support for "any victim of assault or abuse" and refused to "comment further on this matter."

Many of Hammer's alleged victims, including his ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, and Julia Morrison, have since detailed their disturbing experiences with the actor in the docuseries "House of Hammer."

