Meet The TikTok Star Documenting Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Celebrations

Kardashian fans were left confused after seeing a certain guest at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

Social media star Carl Dawson seemingly documented much of the wedding reception on his Instagram story, sharing photos with Barker, his children, and even Mason Disick.

E os looks começaram! Atiana De La Hoya, Landon e Travis Barker apareceram em stories do amigo da família Carl Dawson há pouco. pic.twitter.com/r8DcBhU5Ig — Access Kardashian #TheKardashians (@accesskardash) May 22, 2022

It also isn't the first time that Dawson has been seen hanging around the Kardashian family, as well as the Barker family.

Who is Carl Dawson?

Dawson, 20, is a rising social media influencer who is originally from Calabasas, California. He started off making videos on his YouTube channel, which now boasts almost 500,000 subscribers.

He is also a prominent figure on TikTok, with over five million followers. Many of the videos made on his account range from pranks to interviewing strangers on the street.

He is also an aspiring rapper under the stage name OTG Carl and released his debut single, 'Kicking Through The Door,' in 2019.

Carl Dawson is Travis Barker's family friend.

The teen regularly shares snaps with Barker's children and was even referred to as a "brother" by Atiana De La Hoya, Barker's stepdaughter from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

In an Instagram post from October 2020, Dawson teased a potential new song in collaboration with his friend, Landon Barker, who is also a budding musician.

He has also posted videos with the Barker kids.

Not only was Dawson present at Kardashian and Barker's wedding, but he was also there for the couple's post-engagement dinner, along with the rest of Kardashian and Barker's family.

The 20-year-old influencer had been sitting just one chair away from Kardashian and appeared on the episode of 'The Kardashians' that aired the entire engagement.

Dawson was also at the red carpet premiere of the Hulu reality show back in April and even posted photos of himself at the event.

After many Kardashian fans started to speculate on whether Kourtney's eldest son had attended her lavish wedding in Italy, the theory was promptly debunked after fans noticed that Dawson had posted a photo with Mason at the wedding reception.

Influencer Amanda Hirsch, who interviewed Kim Kardashian back in April, shared a photo of Dawson and Mason on her Instagram story, captioning it: "Mason is there everyone calm down!"

There were a plethora of other A-list celebrities in attendance at the wedding, including Kardashian and Barker's friends, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Landon Barker's friend, and TikTok star, Lil Huddy, as well as longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friends, Phil Riportella, Simon Huck and Stephanie Shepherd.

A source told E! News that Kardashian has been enjoying her time in Italy surrounded by all of her family and friends.

"Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy," the source said. "It has been pure bliss. She hasn't worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis' plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together."

The source added that Kardashian was "very relaxed" about the wedding prep and "made sure all of the kids feel included the last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis'. It's been a lot of family bonding."

