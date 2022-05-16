Scott Disick Appears To Confirm That His Kids Did Not Attend Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot on Sunday.

The newlyweds got legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara with only a few close friends and family members in attendance, according to TMZ.

Among the guests was Kardashians' grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Barker's father, Randy Barker. However, many people on social media were surprised that other key family members were not at the event.

Were Kourtney Kardashian's kids at her wedding to Travis Barker?

Kardashian's children, her sisters, and her mother were not among the small selection of people.

While Barker and Kardashian were getting married, Kim was seen at her son, Saint's, soccer game, while Kylie attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards alongside Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi.

A source told People that the couple do plan on having an actual wedding in Italy. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

As for Kardashian's three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, they were busy hanging out with their dad during their mother's wedding ceremony.

Disick posted a series of photos on his Instagram story of his three children with him at his home, confirming they hadn't been at the ceremony. "Living the dream," he wrote alongside a photo of his youngest son sunbathing.

Hours later, Disick shared a video of Mason and Penelope joking around. "Pushin' P," he captioned the footage.

Kardashian fans were surprised that Kourtney's children were not at the wedding, especially after she received backlash for not including her children when she'd gotten engaged back in October 2021.

It was an issue that Disick brought up during an episode of 'The Kardashians,' saying that "they were upset," adding that Barker's own children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, were all there at the post-engagement dinner.

“They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there, and they weren’t there,” Disick said. “Hopefully they’re invited to the wedding.”

Disick added that he would've invited his children if he had gotten engaged.

"If I got engaged 50 minutes away, I would have just sent someone to just get in the car and drive my kids here. I mean, we were acting as if the place was 10 hours away,” he noted in the episode.

The decision to not have Kardashian's children at her engagement had been her mom, Kris Jenner's, idea, explaining that it would've been hard to lie to Disick about why they needed to take the kids.

"Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get [Penelope, Mason, and Reign] here under false pretenses would've been really hard for all of us," Kris said. "So you know what? This is the right thing to do ... that's the way I feel about it."

Kardashian noted that her mother's decision to not involve her children was "not her best choice."

“I do wish that my kids were here,” she said. “I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise.”

