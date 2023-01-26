Barry Keoghan Dedicates Oscar Nomination To Son He Welcomed This Past Year With Longtime Girlfriend

Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan is celebrating this monumental moment in his career by dedicating it to his son.

Keoghan received the 2023 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Dominic in Martin McDonagh's 2022 film 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

In the category, Keoghan is joined by his co-star Brendan Gleeson, Ke Huy Quan for 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once,' Eddie Redmayne for 'The Good Nurse,' Albrecht Schuch for 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' and Michael Ward for 'Empire of Light.'

Upon hearing the news, Keoghan immediately took to his Instagram Story, penning a specific tribute to his son, writing, "This one's for you, Brando. Daddy loves you."

Who is Barry Keoghan's girlfriend?

The actor welcomed his first child back in August 2022 with his longtime girlfriend, Alyson Sandro.

Keoghan's girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, is an orthodontist from Scotland.

The couple have been dating since February 2021.

In an October 2022 interview with GQ, Keoghan revealed that he and Sandro had met while at a pub and that she "didn't care" that he was an actor.

“He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’” Sandro recalled their first encounter.

It wasn't until Keoghan pulled out a photo of him and Angelina Jolie from the set of Marvel's 'Eternals,' that Sandro was finally convinced of his line of work.

Keoghan and Sandro announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2022.

Keoghan and Sandro first announced the upcoming birth of their son after 'The Batman' actor posted a photo of the sonogram on his Instagram Story for Father's Day in March 2022.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro are expecting their first child together! pic.twitter.com/5laBDVE6gP — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 27, 2022

A couple of months later, the couple welcomed their son, Brando, who may or may not be named after famed actor Marlon Brando, whom Keoghan is deeply inspired by.

Keoghan's own parents were largely absent during his life — his mother died when he was 10 after battling drug addiction. He was raised in the foster system and later by his grandmother.

He gushed about Sandro to GQ saying, “I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m very independent. I rely on Alyson to do a lot for me, you know, but you build this thing in you without your mother or your father…You have to figure it out yourself.”

While speaking to GQ, the "Love/Hate" also revealed that once he's completed filming for the film 'Saltburn,' he and Sandro will move to Scotland.

"Wherever Alyson or my boy is... that's home for me now," he told the publication.

Barry Keoghan, Alyson and Brando via IG story pic.twitter.com/dLr0ATfL2q — Barry Keoghan Updates (@bkeoghanupdates) September 25, 2022

While little else is known about Sandro (even her social media is private), she is often featured on Keoghan's own Instagram account, where the actor often shows off the couple's dog, Koda, or adorable photos of their infant son.

Keoghan previously dated makeup artist and photographer Shona Guerin.

According to RSVP Live, Keoghan was previously linked to makeup artist Shona Guerin from 2017 to 2020.

In a 2019 interview with Lucy Kennedy of 'Living with Lucy,' Keoghan admitted that he was grateful for Guerin's constant support.

"I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn't be the man I am now without her," Keoghan revealed.

"With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part, and then losing it. It’s draining."

"I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man. She’s the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life."

Keoghan also credited his past co-stars, Cillian Murphy and Colin Farrell, who encouraged him to stick with Guerin.

"Any of the lads I work with, Colin [Farrell], Cillian [Murphy], they're always like, 'Don't mess this up.' They see how important she is."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.