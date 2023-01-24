Alec Baldwin Forced To Change 'Concerning' Instagram Caption About Son After Followers Were Appalled

Alec Baldwin has been appearing in the media more often for all of the wrong reasons.

Following the news that he would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for his involvement in the 2021 death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, the 64-year-old actor found himself in another controversy after sharing an Instagram post of his wife and son.

Alec Baldwin was accused of captioning a photo of his wife and son that was ‘sexually suggestive.’

On Sunday, January 22, Baldwin posted the photo and caption in question to his Instagram account.

The image depicted his six-year-old son, Leo, rubbing his mother’s, Hilaria Baldwin, shoulders and upper back.

“The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy,” Baldwin captioned the post.

What was supposed to be a cute moment captured between a mother quickly became disturbing to many people, as they pointed out that the caption was “sexually suggestive.”

The “let me give you a back rub ploy” Baldwin is describing refers to an old trick in the book men sometimes use on women by giving them a back rub hoping that they will earn something in return, usually sex.

Many Instagram users slammed Baldwin for the inappropriate choice of a caption and shared that his joke was "concerning."

“That’s a pretty f–king weird comment to make on a photo of your son and his mother,” one user commented.

“SexuaIizing children is always so weird but your own child? Yikes,” another user wrote.

“That is a super creepy caption,” another user shared.

“Imagine being indicted for involuntary manslaughter and the first post you make after the announcement includes a picture of your attention-seeking wife, posed with your young son, and captioned in a sexually suggestive innuendo,” another noted.

“Alec, the ‘back-rub ploy’ is a joke between grownups not mother and son OMG google it or something. Someone, please tell him!” another added.

Baldwin later adjusted his caption to seem more appropriate.

Following the backlash, he later added, “potato chips to follow” to his caption, implying that his son was simply attempting to be rewarded with a snack from his mother.

Baldwin explained his decision in the comment section. “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there,” the actor wrote, referring to the hateful comments.

Others did not see any issue with the post.

“The fact that anyone would find fault with this photo or caption is ridiculous. This photo speaks of healthy love and connection,” one Instagram user commented.

“I’m sorry but anyone who finds this in someway sexual needs to seek treatment,” another user wrote.

“He could easily be buttering up Mom to stay up late or for an extra snack. People whose minds go anywhere else are the real problem,” another user shared.

Baldwin responded to the comment, writing, “the U.S. is a country fueled by hate.”

The Instagram post criticism follows in light of the recent news that Baldwin would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of the film “Rust” after a live round was discharged from a revolver prop being used by Baldwin.

The highest penalty involves a punishment of a year and a half prison sentence and a $5,000 fine.

