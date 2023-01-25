Women Obsessing Over Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Have Questions For His Girlfriend

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher have been dating since long before he became one of the biggest names in NFL — but people on TikTok are just now learning about his supportive partner.

As Burrow continues to lead his team to the Super Bowl LVII, he is garnering quite a loyal female following who aren't too happy about Holzmacher's existence.

So, who is the lucky lady who won Burrow's heart?

Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher?

The couple frequently shouts each other out on social media so here are all the details about their relationship.

Joe Burrow has been dating Olivia Holzmacher since August 2017.

The college sweethearts met and began dating at Ohio State University, according to an Instagram post celebrating their first anniversary in 2018.

After Burrow left OSU and transferred to Louisiana State University in 2018, the pair stuck it out despite the distance.

Burrow commemorated his move to LSU with a snap of himself and Holzmacher writing, “The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it’s time to write the next one.”

A year later, Holzmacher was by Burrow's side as he won the national championship with LSU and took home the Heisman Trophy, appearing by his side at the ceremony.

Then in 2020 Holzmacher again wrote a touching tribute to Burrow when he was selected by the Bengals.

“Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

She also supported Burrow on his unsuccessful Super Bowl run in 2022, when the Cincinnati Bengals lost out in the final.

Olivia Holzmacher is a data analyst.

According to her LinkedIn, Holzmacher has been working as the Senior Process Specialist & Analyst at The Kroger Company since 2019.

Prior to this, she had worked as a supervisor at Lifetime Fitness while attending OSU where she graduated with a degree in data analytics.

She appears to have been born and raised in Mason, Ohio and attended Mason High School before going to OSU.

She currently spends a lot of time on the road, traveling to Burrow’s games across the country.

TikTok's Joe Burrows obsession has led to his girlfriend getting called out.

The NFL superstar has plenty of gushing tributes dedicated to him on the app — but feelings towards his girlfriend vary.

Her Instagram comments are flooded with women telling her to "break up" with him or writing "that should be me."

And TikTok, meanwhile, is filled with users expressing their heartache about Burrow's relationship status and insisting on hearing more about what he's like as a boyfriend.

One creator addressed Holzmacher in a video titled, "Dear Joe Burrow's girlfriend."

"First of all, big sorry because I've been sliding into your man's DM's...a lot. But please. Just tell me what it's like. Just give me something. Do it for the girls," she joked.

Alice Kelly is the Deputy News and Entertainment Editor at YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.