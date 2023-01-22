The Rule Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Follow So Their Kids Are Always Put Ahead Of Their Careers

The lifestyle of celebrity parents is definitely not easy to maintain.

While many stars hire a slew of nannies to care for their children while they're working, other celebrities, like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, choose to carve time out of their busy schedules to make sure their children are always with them.

Reynolds and Lively, who share three children, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with another child on the way, have a strict rule they both follow that involves how they chose film projects to balance out their parenting.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds make sure they're not working on acting or movie projects at the same time.

During a July 2017 interview with Glamour, Lively shared how she and Reynolds don't overlap their schedules when it comes to their children.

While the couple follows a few rules when it comes to their parenting, a big one includes not working on movie projects at the same time.

At the time of the interview, Reynolds had been working on the shoot for 'Deadpool,' and Lively explained why she had joined him for the entirety of it.

"My husband’s shooting Deadpool, and I’m here for the full shoot. We don’t work at the same time. We’re here as a fami­ly, then we’ll pack up, and I’ll go do a couple movies," she told the publication.

The "Gossip Girl" star explained that she and Reynolds have agreed that their children come first while their careers are a second thought.

"I admire people who find that what fulfills them is their art or their work, but what fulfills both me and my husband is our family. Knowing that, everything else comes second," she continued.

"We’ve each given up stuff we loved in order to not work at the same time. I’m fortunate to be in a place now where I get to find the material—a book or script—early and develop it. So I know ahead of time that I’m going to be working on this job at this time. And we can plan around it."

Reynolds echoed that same sentiment, revealing that their family always 'stays together.'

In a May 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds revealed that he and Lively tend to stick together at all times.

"Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other," the 'Deadpool' star shared.

"We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” says Reynolds. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

In the past, the couple has been vocal about their hands-on parenting approach, and their reluctance to hire a nanny.

In an October 2015 interview with GQ, Reynolds opened up about the sleepless nights and the joy of waking up to change his daughter's diaper.

"I have no problem waking up five times in the middle of the night and changing diapers, and as exhausted as you get, I have this stupid grin on my face all the time,” the actor revealed, referring to his and Lively's first-born daughter, James.

“[It’s] not because I have a nanny or something like that. It’s just us right now, and I love it,” he added.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.