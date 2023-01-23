Kylie Jenner Is Facing Backlash Over The Meaning Of Her Son's Name

Kylie Jenner has officially announced the name of her 11-month-old son.

Via her Instagram on January 22, 2023 — one month shy of the baby’s 1st birthday — Jenner finally announced what we've all been waiting for since she shared last year that she would be changing her son's name from Wolf Webster.

Along with photos revealing her son’s face, Jenner posted the name “Aire Webster” with a white heart emoji.

Since then, fans have been speculating about the meaning of the baby boy's name and we have all the details — including NSFW meaning that has fans in hysterics

Aire Webster origin: What is the meaning of Kylie Jenner's son's name?

The word “aire” holds meaning in various languages, including Hebrew and Arabic.

The name Aire is Hebrew in origin, meaning “lion.”

It’s the root of many Hebrew names, including Ari and Ariel, which means “Lion of God.”

The baby boy is taking his father's last name — the rapper Travis Scott whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

However, Arabic speakers across the internet have pointed out that Aire also holds a different, less noble definition.

Kylie Jenner named her son ….. aire lmaoooo laughs in Arabic — Sofia (@sandchick5) January 22, 2023

They’ve noted that the word “Aire” is a common Arabic expression for the word the male reproductive organ.

The colloquial use of Aire, signifying the male anatomy, in a language spoken by over 400 million people across the world, most likely isn’t what Jenner was aiming for.

Other fans have pointed out that Jenner's spelling of one nature's five elements may be a nod to her wealth status.

somebody on tik tok said kylie jenner named her son Aire, short for billionaire and i just about lost it — maybe: saran (@saranthewrap) January 22, 2023

Fans will recall that Jenner was once named the world's "youngest self-made billionaire" by Forbes before being unceremoniously stripped of the title after it was alleged that documents proved she had not yet reach billionaire status.

Now, Jenner may not have a billion, but at least she has her Aire.

How to pronounce Kylie Jenner's son's name, Aire:

The name and unique spelling left many fans wondering if the baby’s name is pronounced “air” or “airey.”

One fan account, kyliesnapchat, asked that exact question, and Jenner answered, clarifying how she’s choosing to pronounce her son Aire’s name.

Jenner wrote the word “AIR” along with a red heart emoji.

While Jenner decided to pronounce Aire like the element air, the word’s proper Hebrew pronunciation is “ar-yeh.”

Nevertheless, fans and the little one's family are sharing their adoration of the baby boy.

“I love you Aire Webster” Kris Jenner posted.

Khloe Kardashian responded with the phrase, “the young king,” along with many exclamation points.

Aire is Jenner's second child with Travis Scott. She’s also a mom to their 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Astute fans will note the apparent meteorological theme in Jenner and Scott’s chosen names for the children, with Aire joining their daughter Stormi.

