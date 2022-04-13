Kim Kardashian Called Kanye Crying After 6-Year-Old Son Saw Pop-Up For Her Ray J Tape On Roblox

Kim Kardashian says her 6-year-old son stumbled across a reference to her infamous sex tape while playing Roblox.

In footage from the Kardashian's new Hulu reality show, which premieres on April 14, Kim discusses the shocking discovery that she learned through Saint.

Kim Kardashian says Saint saw a pop-up about her sex tape on Roblox.

Kim says her son saw a "super inappropriate" pop-up message that hinted about "unreleased footage" from her 2007 tape with Ray J and included an image of her crying.

Saint reportedly saw the image and showed it to his mom, prompting the SKIMS founder to reach out to her son's father, Kanye West, and contact her lawyer.

Kim Kardashian called Kanye West crying over the sex tape.

“I almost died when Saint thought it was funny,” she told West, noting Saint didn't understand what exactly the ad was.

She said she would've “died inside” if Saint was “a little bit older and old enough to read.”

“Kanye was like, listen you have the power, nothing will cancel you. Stop worrying about the public perception. you know who you are,” she explains.

In January, West claimed that he met with Ray J back in September 2021 to get a laptop containing all the footage from the tape with Kim and returned it to his ex-wife.

Kim Kardashian also consulted a lawyer over the "unreleased" tape.

In the unaired clip, Kardashian contacts lawyer, Marty Singer to discuss the tape.

“I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point,” Kardashian told Singer.

“I don’t want it to be copied. I have four f-cking kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time....I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.”

Kim makes it clear she loathes that footage and would take it back if she could. The tape has become a nightmare that now even seems to be affecting her children.

It is unclear how the pop-up was allowed to be displayed on Roblox.

Children’s interaction with the internet has rapidly grown in the past decades and, despite efforts to sanitize children’s corners of the net, inappropriate content inevitably seems to find its way onto the screens of children from time to time.

The odd raunchy pop up is hardly going to irrevocably damage a child’s development, it’s probably comparable to a lot of what they might hear or see in the real world, but in the case of the children of celebrities, the harsh landscape of the internet may hit closer to home.

In the case of Roblox specifically, the game relies primarily on young (often child) users to become developers and create content for the game.

This added level of barely regulated user control over games and game modes might have created the possibility for a pop-up ad or scam referring to Kim Kardashian’s sex tape to have appeared on the 6-year-old Saint West’s screen.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.