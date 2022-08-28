What Harry Styles Exes Have Revealed About What It's Like To Date Him

While pop singer Harry Styles prefers to keep his dating life away from the public eye, many fans are still aware of the musician's past relationships.

Even though Styles opts to not publicly speak on past relationships, he has often alluded to his ex-girlfriends in his songs and has even been photographed running into them at different events.

Currently, the "Fine Line" singer is dating director and actress Olivia Wilde since January 2021 after they worked together on Wilde's upcoming movie, "Don't Worry Darling."

But several of the star's other famous exes have addressed their past relationship.

Here's what Harry Styles' exes have said about dating him.

Kendall Jenner wanted to know which songs are about her.

Jenner and Styles were first linked in 2013, but ultimately their romance fizzled out due to "work commitments." Though they later

">sparked reconciliation rumors two years later after being spotted on a yacht together.

While the two exes never confirmed or spoke publicly about their relationship, they seem to remain pretty good friends and have been spotted talking to each other whenever they cross paths in public.

In December 2019, Styles guest-hosted an episode of "The Late Late Show," where Jenner had been a guest.

The two played the game "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where during the game Jenner asked Styles: "Which songs on your last album were about me?"

Styles refused to answer the question, much to Jenner's dismay, who added that she had wanted to know the answer herself.

Taylor Swift felt anxiety while dating Harry.

In a 2015 interview with Elle, Swift, who dated Styles from December 2012 to January 2013, revealed that the "number one feeling" she felt while with Styles has been "anxiety."

"It felt very fragile, it felt very tentative," she said. "And it always felt like, 'Okay, what's the next road block? What's the next thing that's gonna deter this? How long do we have before this turns into just an awful mess and we break up?"

Swift continued: "I think a lot of relationships can be very solid and that's kind of what you hope for, for it to be solid and healthy but that's not always what you get."

Camille Rowe is a fan of Harry's song about her.

On Styles' last studio album "Fine Line," the former One Direction member released the song "Cherry," which featured a voicemail left by his former girlfriend, Camille Rowe, whom he dated for a year before the two split in July 2018.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Styles confirmed that he and Rowe were still friends and that he had played the song "Cherry" as well as the entire album for her to listen to.

"When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in," Styles told Lowe. "I think she liked [the song]. ‘Cherry is about… I wanted it to reflect how I felt then. I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic."

Georgia Fowler denied rumors that "Kiwi" was about her.

In 2015, model Georgia Fowler shared a Snapchat video of her and Styles playing scrabble, causing many of his fans to speculate that the two were dating.

Later, fans started another rumor that Styles' hit song "Kiwi" off of his first studio album had been about Fowler, a theory that Fowler herself shut down.

“I definitely don’t have a baby! The song’s all about [having a baby] so I think it’s highly unlikely [it’s about me]," Fowler said on Australia’s The Morning Show, according to Grazia.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.