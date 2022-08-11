Report Claims Harry Styles Was Paid 4 Times Florence Pugh’s Salary For Upcoming Movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

It is still one month until the release of "Don't Worry Darling" but fans are already dissecting the movie and the drama surrounding its release.

The movie, which was directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, is scheduled for release on September 23, 2022, but a new report about how much each actor was paid is raising eyebrows.

It should be noted that these reports are not verified — they are only rumors, and they should be taken with a grain of salt.

A report claims that Harry Styles was paid almost four times more than Florence Pugh.

Showbiz Galore released a list of the star-studded cast and their salary for the movie.

Pugh's salary for her leading role was listed as $700,00, while Styles' salary was allegedly $2.5 million for a supporting role.

The lowest salary received is reported to be Sydney Chandler with $85,000.

Pugh has been acting since 2014 and has garnered a significant amount of roles under her belt since then, including "Little Women," a movie that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

She has won a British Independent Film Award and received nominations for a BAFTA Award, and was awarded the Trophée Chopard at the 2019 Canes Film festival.

It is bizarre that she thinks someone with one released acting project where he had a minor role deserves such a massive round of applause for conceding the lead to a literally Oscar-nominated actor https://t.co/wkNhb8hHLz — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) February 16, 2021

Styles, who is best known for his music career, has only one movie under his belt — Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

The new report has many wondering why there is a $1.8 million difference between the two when Olivia Wilde has advocated for the pay disparity in Hollywood.

​However, fans are already doubting if the reported salaries are real given the reputation the film's director holds.

Olivia Wilde has been vocal about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

In 2015, Wilde expressed that it is "shockingly difficult" to get financing for female-led production

DeuxMoi, a pseudonymous Instagram that shares claims from sources about celebrity gossip have been unpacking the rumored pay gap in attempt to find out if there is truth to the claims.

One anonymous source claimed they asked a friend with knowledge of the film industry about the report, saying, "I asked if the salary info could be true and he who has some reliable insider knowledge said he really didn't think it could be true."

The anonymous user says that it is impossible for a big studio to get away with something like this, saying, "Harry and Florence are repped at the same agency and they wouldn't allow that."

They note that Styles is a huge star, but he's not a huge movie star, and no company would shell out that much money for a support role for someone who is not a full-time actor.

The anonymous poster says that "Her team," possibly referring to Pugh's team, should have fought harder to raise her quote because this is her movie, and she is the main star of this movie, and Styles is just a supporting role.

"It's a systemic problem in this industry where male leads are seen as ticket sellers and therefore a higher quote by his team is justified and there's no way a female lead is worth the same amount because they aren't seen as getting butts in seats."

The anonymous individual did note that both actors received multiple payments from the studio, but Florence received more transactions than Styles.

When DeuxMoi asked if Pugh's total was more than Styles', the source said, "Significantly so."

