Harry Styles Reveals Whether Olivia Wilde’s Kids Are The Voice Heard At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

It has been less than 24 hours since Harry Styles dropped his new single, “As It Was,” but fans have already been analyzing every last lyric.

The debut single from Styles’ upcoming third album, “Harry’s House,” marks the singer’s long-awaited return to releasing new music but eager fans may have been surprised that the first voice they heard on the track was not Styles.

At the beginning of the song, an adorable child’s voice can be heard "Come on, Harry. We want to say goodnight to you."

Fans were quick to theorize that it could be one of Olivia Wilde’s two children, others even thought the voice sounded like the kids of another famous Hollywood couple.

However, Styles has clarified the speculation.

Who is the child’s voice in Harry Styles’ song, As It Was?

Styles confirmed that the voice is that of his goddaughter, Ruby Winston.

While appearing on UK Radio Show “Capital Breakfast,” the singer confirmed that he had found the recording while making the song.

"She used to try and call me before bedtime every night and one time it didn’t ring or something so they sent me that," he explained.

"I dug it out when we were in the studio and put it in front of the song for some reason and I kind of just fell in love with it so it stuck.”

Styles joked that his goddaughter is already letting the fame go to her head.

“She was asking for a big fee — it’s all gone downhill.”

Who is Harry Styles’ goddaughter, Ruby Winston?

Styles’ 5-year-old goddaughter Ruby Winston is the daughter of Ben Winston, a British film producer best known for his work on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Winston has also worked with Styles on a number of occasions while the singer was still a member of One Direction.

Winston produced the group's TV documentary “One Direction: A Year In The Making” in 2011 and has directed a number of their music videos.

Fans had speculated the voice was one of Olivia Wilde’s children.

Wilde and Styles have been dating for over a year after meeting on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The couple is reported to be living primarily in Styles’ London home. Wilde’s children have also been spending plenty of time in the UK as their father, Jason Sudeikis, films his show “Ted Lasso” there.

So, it’s safe to assume Styles spends plenty of time with Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5. But, despite fan speculation, the kids are not featured.

Wilde and her children do appear to get a shoutout on the track, however, as Styles sings, “Leave America, two kids follow her,” likely in reference to his girlfriend.

Fans also compared the voice to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughter, James.

James, like Ruby Winston, has already become a strong feature in pop music having appeared on Taylor Swift’s song, “Gorgeous.”

Maybe Styles will also reference little Ruby throughout his album as Swift often does!

