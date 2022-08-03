Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde's 'Affair' Started Before Her Breakup With Jason Sudeikis, Source Claims

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's breakup may have had some overlap with the actress-turned-director's relationship with Harry Styles claims a source.

The two stars of "Don't Worry Darling," which Wilde also directed, have been dating for over a year now following Wilde's split from Sudeikis but rumors are swirling about when exactly their relationship began.

Did Olivia Wilde cheat on Jason Sudeikis with Harry Styles?

A source claims Wilde and Styles first became romantically involved before Wilde and Sudeikis called it quits.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's alleged 'affair' caused tensions on set.

Amid ongoing reports about a feud between Florence Pugh, the lead actress in the upcoming movie, and Wilde, a source has claimed Styles was involved in the fallout between the stars.

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” an insider told Page Six.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable,” the insider added.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met before she announced her split from Jason Sudeikis.

In September 2020, Styles was cast in “Don’t Worry, Darling,” replacing Shia LaBeouf who reportedly had tensions with other members of the cast and crew.

In a November 2020 interview as part of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's Vogue cover story, Wilde said she did "a little victory dance" upon casting the star.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split in November 2020.

Reports emerged that the engaged couple, who had been together since 2011 after meeting on "Saturday Night Live" and share son Otis and daughter Daisy, called it quits.

Sources claimed the split was "amicable" and they had been separated since the early 2020 — but this timeline has also been refuted.

"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are first linked in January 2021.

The two swirled dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands at the wedding of Styles' agent at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

The following month, a source told People Magazine that Wilde and Styles "seem very serious" and "spend all their time together."

The source added, "[Olivia] is also very happy with Harry."

Sources claimed Jason Sudeikis was blindsided by the breakup.

Conflicting reports soon emerged about Sudeikis' knowledge of his ex's new romance.

"[Jason Sudeikis] is absolutely heartbroken about the split. There is still a lot of love there, and he would like to have hope that maybe there's a way for them to repair things. But what happens next remains to be seen,” a source told People.

In an interview with GQ in July 2021, the "Ted Lasso" star revealed that he is still coming to terms with the end of his relationship with Wilde.

"I'll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he explained.

He added that the breakup is “an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about.”

Olivia Wilde has rejected the cheating rumors.

In a December 2021 interview with Vogue, Wilde addressed some of the negative perceptions about her relationship with Styles.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Wilde said. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.