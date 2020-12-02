NBA Star Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats On Wife With Another Woman, Then Cheats On Her With Larsa Pippen

Gather ‘round the table and bring your favorite mug, folks, because the tea is piping hot today.

NBA star Malik Beasley — who is very much married to Instagram model Montana Yao — allegedly had a full-on relationship with a woman named Alina.

A source, who provided receipts from convos between Beasley and Alina, alleged that the woman had been inside Beasley’s home, slept in his bed, and even met his child he shares with his wife.

If the situation wasn’t messy enough already, Beasley, 24, was spotted out and about in Miami with former Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen, 46, on Nov. 23, and the pics are just now starting to surface.

Beasley and Pippen were looking extremely cozy together, strolling around a mall arm in arm. Both Yao and Alina were reportedly blindsided by the pics, as they both found out about Pippen and Beasley’s mall date via social media.

The Malik Beasley cheating scandal: what to know:

Here’s everything to know about Malik Beasley’s messy love life, including details about his rumored affair with the woman named Alina and his alleged tryst with Larsa Pippen.

A source claimed that Beasley slid into Alina’s DMs.

And that’s reportedly how their relationship started.

A source, who provided receipts of the conversations between Alina and Beasley, alleged that the pair’s affair started after Beasley slid into her DMs. You can read all of their messages by clicking through the Instagram post below.

In the screenshots of the messages, Beasley asked Alina to take a flight to come see him, and in a long-winded email, even offered to take care of her financially.

Beasley didn’t bother sliding into Pippen’s DMs.

In fact, he straight-up just commented on one of her pictures about two weeks ago, asking if he could take her out — while he was still married.

“I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen,” he commented under one of her selfies.

And judging by the pictures of them holding hands in Miami — it looks like he did just that.

Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, grew suspicious of him after he failed to come home for his 24th birthday.

Here’s where it gets even more complicated.

Beasley jetted off to Miami before the Thanksgiving weekend, and reportedly ghosted Alina.

Malik Beasley was supposed to return home to Minnesota for his 24th birthday, which was on Nov. 26, but after he failed to do so, his wife, Montana, was disappointed that he never made it back.

However, once pictures of Pippen and Beasley surfaced on Dec. 1, Yao seemingly figured out that her husband was “living a double life.”

Malik Beasley’s wife has retained a divorce lawyer amid the news.

Sources confirmed that Montana Yao has now lawyered up, and from the looks of it, their relationship may be done.

“Our source confirms that Montana has retained a lawyer and has decided to file after learning about Malik’s indiscretions,” an Instagram post read.

“Our source also says Montana is completely devastated and feels as though he was living a double life because there were no signs he was cheating.”

Yao also posted cryptic messages on social media about the situation, including one that read, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Another message she posted read, "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another...Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Neither Larsa Pippen nor Malik Beasley has commented on the allegations.

