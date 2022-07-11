Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Is Feuding With Kim & Khloe After Spotting Odd Social Media Activity

Kardashian fans have begun speculating that Kourtney Kardashian may not be on the best of terms with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, after spotting several clues.

The sisters have documented their tumultuous relationships on their reality TV shows for years but seem to have been in a good place with one another lately.

However, fans are noticing cracks starting to appear.

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be feuding with Kim and Khloe again.

In a Reddit post, one fan noted that while Khloe and Kim regularly hype each other up in their Instagram comments, Kourtney rarely joins in.

"Meanwhile on Kourtney’s insta lately neither Kim NOR Khloe ever comment. Khloe didn’t even comment on Kourtney’s happy birthday post to her! How shady is that?" the user pointed out. "Something is up and it’s giving mean girl in group out group behavior [sic]. I feel like they’re both jealous of Kourt’s relationship and newfound relevancy."

Under the Reddit post, users reacted to the lack of Instagram interactions that the sisters have with each other.

"With friendships and siblings, it’s pretty normal for alliances to shift according to where everyone is at in their lives," one user commented.

Another user added, "Kourtney's in a love bubble with Travis. These people are always unreachable until it pops."

Kourtney Kardashian did not attend Khloe's recent birthday trip.

Kourtney was also noticeably absent from Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caico even though Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian, and their children, True, Dream, and Chicago did attend.

Though her absence from the trip could have something to do with her husband, Travis Barker's, recent health scare. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized earlier this month after experiencing "severe life threatening pancreatitis."

Khloe and Kim Kardashian appear to have missed a party for Kourtney's daughter.

In a second Reddit post, a user noticed that most of the family was absent at Penelope Disick's 10th birthday party, pointing out other clues and titling the post: "Kourtney seems to be leading a very solo life right now."

"I thought it was strange that neither of her sisters or any Mom friends were pictured at P’s 10th birthday party," they wrote. "Maybe they were there but it seems strange that she would post random selfies but not include any of the other adult guests if they were there."

Fans will know that Kourtney and Kim often host joint birtday parties for their daughters, Penelope and North, but seem to have skipped the tradition this year.

Kim and Khloe's lack of attendance at their niece's birthday party could be because the two were in Turks and Caicos celebrating Khloe's birthday, while Kris Jenner was photographed vacationing with boyfriend Corey Gamble in Sicily.

Kourtney has previously slammed her sisters for being judgmental while Khloe and Kim have accused their oldest sister of being dissmissive, rude and having a poor work ethic.

Their tensions culminated in a physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney which was featured in a 2020 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.