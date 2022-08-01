Demi Lovato Slams Much Older Ex Wilmer Valderrama For Dating Them At 17 In New Song

Demi Lovato has seemingly addressed their past relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama after a snippet of their song was posted on social media.

The song, titled "29," will reportedly be on Lovato's upcoming album "Holy Fvck," and features lyrics that take a dig at Valderrama for dating the singer while they were 17 and he was 29.

"Too young to drink wine / Just 5 years of bleeders," Lovato can be heard singing. "What the f-k is consent / Numbers told you not to / But that didn't stop you. Finally 29, funny just like you were at the time."

"Thought it was just a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or mine?" The song continues, before ending with their ages at the beginning of their relationship, "17. 29."

Fans were quick to point out that the lyrics indicate Lovato, who is now 29, is calling out their ex for choosing to date them while they were still a minor.

But, given how close the exes have seemed over the years, fans were somewhat surprised to hear Lovato change her views on the actor.

What happened with Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama?

The couple split in 2016 after almost six years together and while they once seemed cordial, thing may have soured between Lovato and Valderrama.

Lovato and Valderrama first met in 2010 while filming a PSA to encourage Latino Millennials to vote at the "That ‘70s Show" actor’s home.

In Lovato's documentary, "Simply Complicated," they called the moment "love at first sight."

"When I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and I was like, ‘I love his man and I have to have him.’ But I was only 17 so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating," Lovato said.

Their relationship came to a halt in November 2010 after Lovato was admitted to rehab for their struggles with an eating disorder, self-harm, and substance abuse.

A year later, however, Lovato and Valderrama were back together.

In June 2016, the pair revealed in a joint statement shared that they were going their separate ways.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends,” the statement read.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama remained friends in the years after their relationship.

In Lovato's documentary, the singer opened up about their breakup with Valderrama and the decision that led to it.

“There are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness,” they said. “That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I’ve never been alone. It had nothing to do with falling out of love."

Despite not working out as a romantic couple, the two continued to stay friends, with Valderrama staying by Lovato's side after they were rushed to the hospital in July 2018 following an overdose.

Valderrama and Lovato are now no longer on speaking terms.

In an April 2020 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Lovato revealed that they were no longer in touch with Valderrama.

“I’m really happy for him and I wish him nothing but the best,” Lovato said at the time. “But we’re not in each other’s lives [anymore].”

Though in February 2021, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two exes were "still in touch."

"They still love each other as friends and will always be supportive of one another," they said. "They both just want each other to be happy, whatever that might entail."

