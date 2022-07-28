What Solange & Jay-Z’s Relationship Is Like Now — 8 Years After Infamous Elevator Fight

In 2014, people everywhere were left shocked after surveillance footage leaked showing Solange and Jay-Z in an altercation while riding in an elevator following the Met Gala.

The footage showed Solange screaming at Jay-Z before she began hitting and kicking him while a security guard tried to restrain her. At one point during the incident, Beyoncé tried to step in between her sister and husband.

However, it was the paparazzi photos after, of Solange, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z walking outside right after the incident that seemed to solidify that night as the peak of celebrity news.

Solange was pictured walking in front, her face stoic, as her sister followed behind, a small smile on Beyoncé's face, while Jay-Z flanked behind them, holding the side of his face in one of the photos.

Here are photos of Jay Z, Beyonce, & Solange after exiting the elevator http://t.co/B252h3Og2X pic.twitter.com/62ft514xzY — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) May 12, 2014

Since that infamous elevator altercation, Solange and Jay-Z have since made peace, but what is their relationship like today?

Do Solange and Jay-Z get along now?

Many people were not made aware of what caused the fight between Solange and Jay-Z, since there was no audio in the leaked surveillance footage.

However, it didn't stop people from fueling rumors, especially one that Solange had attacked Jay-Z because of the rapper's rumored affair with Rachel Roy.

According to People, Solange had a run-in with Roy earlier in the night at the Met Gala, with a source saying that "Solange was provoked by Rachel."

Towards the end of the night, “Jay said something inappropriate to Beyoncé and Solange, and she snapped. When they got in the elevator, it escalated quickly the way family tensions can. It got exceptionally heated the way family moments can. Solange is super protective of Beyoncé.”

Following the incident, Solange, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé released a joint statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it," the statement read.

"Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family."

That same year, in August 2014, Beyoncé even referred to the fight between her sister and husband in her song "***Flawless (Remix)": "Of course sometimes sh-t go down / When it's a billion dollars on an elevator."

In 2017, Jay-Z admitted to having an affair with another woman while married to Beyoncé, according to The New York Times, and even revealed his role in the conflict with Solange.

In his song "Kill Jay-Z" off of his album "4:44," he rapped: "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong / You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away."

In an interview with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian Miller in 2017, according to ABC News, Jay-Z addressed the elevator altercation for the first time.

Jay-Z revealed he and Solange reconciled after the elevator incident.

"We’ve always had a great relationship," he said, adding that they haven't fought since. "We've had one disagreement. Before and after, we’ve been cool," the 47-year-old said. "That’s my sister. Not my sister-in-law, no, my sister. Period."

JAY-Z and Solange Knowles during their Mediterranean holiday last month pic.twitter.com/q4COCL32ZJ — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) October 16, 2021

In 2021, Solange and Jay-Z were photographed hugging during a Mediterranean vacation their family took together, so it seems as if the two are on good terms after all.

