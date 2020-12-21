Wilmer Valderrama Is Going To Be A Dad! Meet His Pregnant Fiancé, Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama went into 2020 as an engaged man, and now, he'll be heading into 2021 as a father-to-be!

The former That ‘70s Show actor announced that he popped the question to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020, and nearly a year later, he revealed via Instagram that they're expecting their first child together.

"#ItsJustUs3Now," he captioned a pic of his and Pacheco's silhouettes, with Pacheco's baby bump on full display.

Valderrama has had his fair share of high-profile romances over the years, but what do we know about his bride-to-be and the soon-to-be mother of his child?

Who is Wilmer Valderrama's fiancé , Amanda Pacheco?

Here’s everything we know about the future Wilmer Valderrama's fiancé.

Amanda Pacheco is a model with a unique hobby.

Pacheco is a model from San Diego, and she's currently signed with Scout Talent.

She frequently shares her modeling photos (many of which take place in and out of water, especially the ocean) with her followers on Instagram.

Her main passion seems to be scuba diving, and Pacheco is also a certified divemaster, and occasionally shares photos from her dives as well.

Pacheco and Valderrama have been dating since at least last May.

Last spring, rumors that Valderrama and Pacheco were dating first surfaced, when they were spotted out together in Los Angeles, going on dates and holding hands.

At a time, a source close to the new couple said that they were already having fun together.

"Wilmer always opens the door for Amanda and pays the bill," the insider said.

"He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

The couple announced their engagement on New Year’s Day.

Valderrama took to Instagram to share the good news, posting a photo of him and Pacheco as he proposed.

In the pic, Valderrama is down on one knee, popping the question, as waves at La Jolla in San Diego crash behind them. He kept his caption short and sweet, writing, “It’s just us now,” along with the date of January 1.

Pacheco shared the same photo and caption on her Instagram, along with a closeup shot of her ring.

Valderrama’s ex, Demi Lovato, is happy for him.

Before dating Pacheco, Valderrama was in a long term, on-again, off-again relationship with Demi Lovato, which ultimately came to an end in 2016. And now, three years later, it seems Lovato is happy for her ex — at least, according to what insiders close to the singer say.

"She's happy for Wilmer if he's happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love,” the source said.

"They will always be friends and have a special place in each other's hearts. But she also realized he wasn't going to be her life partner and she's known that for a while," the insider adds.

"She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best, though."

Pacheco’s new bling is pretty impressive.

Pacheco’s ring is definitely gorgeous (and sparkly), but the reported specs on her bling are also pretty impressive. According to a diamond expert, the ring is estimated to be somewhere between a 2.5-3 carat diamond and its worth could be between $40,000 to $80,000, which certainly isn’t a small amount.

Given how large the teardrop diamond is (and the diamond band its set on), this makes sense.

Pacheco and Valderrama have been all about flaunting their love on Instagram.

In fact, they’re not shy about exhibiting PDA to their followers at all, and they share their adventures openly.

Kissing photos, pictures from their travels, selfies — in the time they’ve been together, they’ve shared it all. It seems like Pacheco and Valderrama are truly happy together!

Valderrama and Pacheco are expecting their first child together.

And it seems like the pair is elated over the news that their little family will soon be a family of three!

Fans and friends couldn't get enough of Valderrama's announcement on his Instagram, and were congratulating the pair left and right.

"Yessss!!! Epic reveal. Hahaha. No words to describe the happiness. Gonna be an awesome Dada," one social media user wrote, while another said, "FEZ IS GONNA BE A DAD!"

Congratulations to them both!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.