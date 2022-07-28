Sydney Sweeney Goes Without Engagement Ring While Discussing Motherhood Plans Amid Rumored Split From Fiancé

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, may be rumored to have broken up with her fiance, Jonathan Davino, but she's still thinking of settling down soon.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sweeney got candid about how difficult it is for her and other women to take a break from acting to start a family as she revealed she wants to be a young mother.

But fans are wondering if she is still planning on having a future with Davino, 37, amid their rumored split.

Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino break up?

A Deux Moi source has hinted that Sweeney, 24, is no longer engaged ahead of award season.

“This B-list actress on a hugely popular streaming show has just dumped her fiance and partner of many years,” reads the anonymous post. “With awards season putting her name in the headlines, she’s realized that she can do a lot better than him.”

While the post does not directly name Sweeney or Davino, fans are speculating it is about her since she scored two Emmy nominations this year — for "Euphoria" (supporting actress in a drama) and "The White Lotus" (supporting actress in a limited series).

Sydney Sweeney sparked engagement rumors earlier this year.

Back on March 2, 2022, People Magazine caught Sweeney wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger, prompting engagement rumors with Davino.

But it seems we likely won't get any details about Sweeney's relationship status as she told Cosmopolitan back in February 2022 she likes to keep her love life private.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the outlet. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

"I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back,'" the "Handmaid's Tale" star continued.

"I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

Sydney Sweeney is no longer wearing an engagement ring.

During her interview, The Hollywood Reporter says “she declines to comment on her relationship status and doesn’t wear a ring to the interview.”

Sweeney did, however, open up about the pressures of being a woman in Hollywood.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she says. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she says. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

