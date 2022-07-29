Cara Delevigne’s Erratic Behavior, Fidgeting & Tremors In Recent Interviews Sparks Concern Among Fans

British-born actress, supermodel, and social media influencer Cara Delevingne is known for having a vibrant personality and acting quirky in interviews but fans think her behavior might be a sign that the star is struggling mentally.

Now, fans of the 29-year-old celebrity are worried for her health and wellbeing after her recent outings show Delevingne acting strangely — symptoms seemingly getting worse as time goes on.

Is Cara Delevingne okay?

Fans worried about Delevingne’s recent behavior have sparked rumors of potential health struggles or drug addiction. It should be noted that the model does have ADHD so her fidgeting in recent interviews could be as a result of this, but fans aren't convinced.

While they’re not quite sure what’s been going on with her, they are worried about her all the same.

Earlier this week, before her television appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Live Kelly And Ryan,” Delevingne stepped out to get some fast food in LA, followed closely by paparazzi trying to get shots of the superstar.

Even though she’s known for her quirky, oddball behavior, something felt different than normal this time as she made odd faces at food signs, moved erratically, and frantically puffed on a hand-rolled cigarette.

i am so worried about cara delevingne pic.twitter.com/hKrur3Ru2s — alex (@sevignywaif) July 29, 2022

People noticed that there were marks on her legs that looked either like bruises or scabs, but chalked it up to her battle with psoriasis — a skin condition she has spoken openly about in the past.

Fast forward to Thursday, July 27, 2022, Jimmy Fallon hosts Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne, and musical guest Black Thought for his weeknight episode of “The Tonight Show.”

During his interview with Delevingne, it looked as though she was a bit nervous — she talked rapidly, stumbled over words sometimes, and fidgeted frequently.

When she tried to show Fallon a magic trick (which was admittedly very cool), she held up a card to the camera, allowing viewers and audience members alike to not only see the card she was holding, but to notice how much she was trembling.

“Can you see how much my hand is shaking?” she asks, recognizing that her trembling hands are very noticeable.

“Yes, is that a part of the magic trick?” Kimmel quipped, getting no response from Delevingne.

Already, fans were concerned about Delevingne’s behavior, but things seemed to get worse during her appearance on “Live Kelly And Ryan.”

As she answers questions about a new tattoo she’s going to be getting with Alanis Morissette’s handwriting, Delevingne can be seen rubbing her hands together.

She does so rapidly and with more than just a casual force as the microphone picks up the sound.

Not only that, but she also answers her questions very rapidly, nearly cutting off Kelly and Ryan before they can finish responding, and stumbles over her words multiple times.

Her recent behavior has been worrying to fans, who speculate that she may be struggling with some form of drug addiction.

Cara Delevigne was accused of using drugs back in 2013.

The model was photographed dropping a suspicious bag of white powder outside her London home before quickly hiding it by stepping on it.

Remember when Cara Delevingne dropped a bag of coke outside her house. pic.twitter.com/0XjvZZLtp7 — GIRL (@Marlborodazee) May 17, 2022

The star never addressed the photos but fans have widely suspected the bag contained cocaine.

Cara Delevigne's mother struggled with a drug addiction.

According to DailyMail.com, her mother, Pandora Delevingne, struggled with a heroin addiction while raising Cara.

“You’re an addictive person or you’re not. I am,” she told the publication. “I’m paranoid the girls might drink too much or take too many drugs — understandably I think. I do talk to them about it. They say, ‘I’m OK, Mum’ or, ‘I’m this or I’m that,’ but they’re not addicts.”

Research has proven that genetics have somewhere between a 40% and 60% influence on addiction, which leads fans to believe that Cara has a higher risk of developing one and that she may be struggling with one now.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction, there are resources to get help.

The process of recovery is not linear, but the first step to getting better is asking for help. For more information, referrals to local treatment facilities and support groups, and relevant links, visit SAMHSA’s website.

If you’d like to join a recovery support group, you can locate the nearest Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings near you. Or you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-799-7233, which is a free 24/7 confidential information service in both English and Spanish. For TTY, or if you’re unable to speak safely, call 1-800-487-4889.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gaming or playing Quadball. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.