Zayn Malik Allegedly Joins Dating App For ‘Curvy Singles’ After His Split From Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has reportedly joined a dating app for “curvy singles” and has already been matching with women online.

A profile that appears to be the former One Direction member appeared on the dating app WooPlus which describes itself as the go-to app “for curvy people to enjoy dating and find love.”

A video appears to confirm that Zayn Malik is behind the dating app profile.

WooPlus uses facial recognition technology to verify users. The app asks users to make various facial expressions and compares the video to the pictures on the dating profile.

A video shows Malik pulling various facial expressions that match the emojis in the app’s verification process.

The profile uses the name “Zed” and says he is located in Ottsville, Philadelphia.

zayn in a dating app? pic.twitter.com/AV1rf7ZW2P — ً eve ︎ (@cevansdrw) January 12, 2022

Malik was reported to be living in Pennsylvania while dating his ex, Gigi Hadid. The pair were living in Bucksville County, where Ottsville is located.

It is unclear if the video is real or a deepfake.

Zayn Malik has previously spoken about his love for plus-size women.

“I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas,” the “Pillow Talk” singer told Billboard in 2016. “I like a fuller woman.”

Malik’s alleged joining of the dating app is the first time we’ve seen him reenter the dating scene since his high-profile split from Hadid, the mother of his daughter Khai.

The singer was accused of hitting the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in September 2021, leading to yet another breakup for the on-again, off-again couple.

While his partner was on a work trip in Paris, her mother reportedly entered the couple’s home without Malik’s consent and a fight ensued.

The singer allegedly called her a “f****** Dutch s**t” and ordered her to “Stay the f*** away from my daughter.”

Malik publicly denied the claims but pleaded no contest to the charges.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count. He was also ordered to complete an anger management class.

Malik denied the claims in a statement on Twitter, writing, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.”

“A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

He added that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.