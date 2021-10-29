Zayn Malik’s Fans Are Defending Him Despite Shocking Allegations That He Shoved Yolanda Hadid

After sources close with Yolanda Hadid told TMZ yesterday that her daughter's boyfriend Zayn Malik allegedly struck her, Malik fans have been after the Yolanda and the Hadid family for starting a war.

Today, things got even more heated as the situation has become a public matter as Malik was reportedly charged with 4 criminal offenses of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda Hadid. Malik has pled guilty to one, however, according to TMZ.

Zayn Malik's fans have been defending him against Yolanda Hadid's claims.

One Direction fans and loyal Malik stans are speaking out on Twitter against Yolanda and the Hadid's even making a hashtag #freezayn and #wearewithzayn after the news was leaked he was charged with criminal offenses.

However, the alleged behavior of Malik is very violent and uncomfortable making it questionable why fans would support him after hearing what he allegedly said and did to Yolanda.

Regardless of anyone's opinion on the former "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star, is it really fair to imply that she was somehow deserving of the alleged attack?

Is there a circumstance in which shoving your child's grandmother is a justified response?

Zayn Malik's alleged attack on Yolanda and Gigi Hadid is shocking.

According to official court documents, Zayn got into a nuclear argument with his girlfriend's mother at Gigi and Zayn's Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29.

Malik allegedly said to Yolanda that she was a "f***ing Dutch slut," and "stay away from [my] f***ing daughter." He also allegedly said the following statement in a conversation, "the f***ing sperm that came out of [my] f***ing c***."

As the conversation got heated, he then allegedly "shoved her [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain."

However, Malik denies that there was any physical contact.

Fans on Twitter are very opinionated against Yolanda, one even claiming she's "f*cking racist, homophobic and the only person she cares about is herself."

It's as if fans don't believe or have reason to believe their idol, Malik, could do something bad.

According to the court documents, specifically in the claim where he harassed Gigi, he allegedly screamed "strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house."

Sources with direct knowledge about the incident told TMZ that, during this time, Gigi was actually in Paris and Malik said this to her on a phone call during the incident.

There was also a security guard on hand at the time, and Malik allegedly screamed, "Get the f*** out of my f***ing house, copper," then he tried to fight the guard.

Zayn Malik has a history of alleged anger.

Fans' defence of Malik seems particularly shocking given other similar accusation against the singer.

In 2018, he was dropped by his management label after they accused him of being too "hot-headed" to work with. They also hinted that he had let his tongue run away too many times.

Then, in 2021, Malik was seen getting in a fight with a man outside a New York bar — though it was reported that the man had used a homophobic slur prior to the altercation.

Malik said that told TMZ, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details."

He also referred to Yolanda's allegations as false and in a Twitter post, he said "I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in."

pic.twitter.com/Idwdx1PZdB — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 28, 2021

Fans have gathered and posted multiple tweets in support of Malik and against the Hadid family, one even calling the family a "cult."

Others say that Yolanda ruined the family, in reference to Malik, Gigi, and their baby Khai.

On the contrary, one Twitter user interestingly pointed out that the support for Zayn is eerily similar to the support Chris Brown got when he abused Rihanna and that no one can tell them otherwise.

The girls defending Zayn would have stood with Chris Brown in the Rih abuse case. You can’t tell me otherwise! pic.twitter.com/MIwuEgIXtY — Coco (@BeysPepper) October 29, 2021

According to TMZ, Malik pled no contest to harassment and was fined with conditions. He is now on 90 days probation for all 4 counts, totaling 360 days, and has to complete both an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

He also is not allowed to have any contact with Yolanda or the security guard. If the judge's conditions are satisfied after 6 months, then they could terminate probation.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.