Scott Disick Brings Kourtney Kardashian To Tears While Commenting On Her Weight In Resurfaced Clip

In a resurfaced clip from "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami," Scott Disick makes Kourtney Kardashian cry after negatively commenting on her weight gain.

The reality star, who recently revealed that she is now embracing her "thicker body," was feeling incredibly upset after hearing the crude remarks made by her then-boyfriend.

Scott Disick was captured berating Kardashian for her weight gain after giving birth to their daughter, Penelope.

The first clip shows Disick and Kardashian sitting in a restaurant eating together while Disick admonishes Kardashian for not being slim anymore.

"If I would've fell in love with you a couple of pounds overweight, this would've been my ideal weight," Disick said, while Kardashian just listened. "But I fell in love with you when you were super skinny, so."

In a confessional right after, Disick expanded on his thoughts regarding Kardashian's weight.

"I would say in all the years that I've known Kourt, right now seems to be, probably, the heaviest she's ever been," he added.

In a second clip, viewers watch as Disick and Kardashian have another conversation, which this time, ends with Kardashian in tears.

"I am so hungry," Kardashian is seen telling Disick.

Before she can continue her sentence, Disick jumps in with another unnecessary remark, telling the reality star, "I bet you are."

"That's nice," she replies sarcastically, but her obvious annoyance at Disick's comments doesn't deter him from continuing.

"Last time around you were definitely trying to watch what you were eating. After you had Mason," he tells her.

Kardashian corrects Disick, telling him that last time she "went overboard" with trying to lose her pregnancy weight gain.

Despite Kardashian's lack of comfort with the topic of conversation, Disick barreled on, saying, "But at least you were losing weight."

"I know that I've been trying to act tough and pretend that I don't care, but it's frustrating," Kardashian said in a confessional as the clip jumps to her wiping away tears with a tissue after hearing Disick's comments.

"I'm just trying to do the best thing and I wish I had people around me that were supportive instead of making me feel even worse about my body."

Kardashian has recently learned to accept her weight gain, speaking candidly about her attitude towards her body in a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

The reality star revealed that she is "now so into" her body after initially struggling with gaining weight.

"It’s taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes,” the Poosh founder explained.

She continued, praising her husband, Travis Barker, for being supportive of her new body.

“Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it’s just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now.”

She also noted that it now feels "cringey" looking back at how skinny she had been in the past because she was "super anxious" during those times.

“I’m so into my thicker body,” Kardashian said. “I used to always say this: When I’m super skinny, just know I’m not happy. … Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships.”

While Kardashian didn't explicitly state which relationship she was referring to, fans now know she was talking about her past with Disick.

