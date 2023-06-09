Why Tina Turner Was Such A Powerful Life Force, According To Numerology

Numerologist Glynis McCants, The Numbers Lady, breaks down Tina Turner's Numerology Blueprint and how the Vibration of her numbers shaped her life.
By Glynis McCants — Written on Jun 09, 2023
On May 24, 2023, Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, passed away at her home in Switzerland. I came across a quote from her that I feel summed up how she lived her life:
“Sometimes you've got to let everything go — purge yourself. If you are unhappy with anything... Whatever is bringing you down, get rid of it. Because you'll find that when you're free, your true creativity, your true self comes out.”
Before sharing my Numerology insights into Tina Turner's life, let me briefly explain what Numerology is, and how it works.
Numerology is a science of Numbers, and is over 2500 years old. Pythagoras was the creator of the system. It is based on the belief that everything in the Universe has a Vibration, and is especially true when it comes to people.
When I use this system, I get three Numbers from the name and three Numbers from the Birth Date. These six numbers give me the Numerology blueprint of who a person is.
Note: The words Vibration, Number, and Energy are interchangeable.
Now let’s take a look at Tina Turner’s Numerology Blueprint
Tina Turner’s Numerology Blueprint: 95585*/1 Attitude
Full Birth Name: Anna Mae Bullock = Destiny Number: 8
Birthdate: 11/26/1939
Ike Turner's Numerology Blueprint: 49453*/7 Attitude
Full Birth Name: Izear Luster Turner, Jr. = Destiny Number: 8
Birthdate: 11/5/1931
*Denotes the Life Path Number
Tina Turner's Numerology blueprint as Anna Mae Bullock was 89885*/1 Attitude. And when she took on the name Tina Turner, her numbers became 95585*/1 Attitude.
We know about her devastating marriage to Ike Turner, so it is important to look at his Numerology Blueprint as well (posted above). It is well documented that Ike physically abused Tina, and was notoriously unfaithful.
When I look at the chart comparison between them, I see that they shared the 8 Destiny Number, and the 9 Vibration.
The 8 Vibration tends to learn the hard way and can be very stubborn. The 9 often has issues from their childhood and a difficult time letting go of the past.
In Tina’s case, her parents often got into physical fights, and one day her mother left, and did not take Tina with her. Tina felt abandoned and her heart was broken.
She ended up living with her father’s mother, who was very strict.
Since Tina was a tomboy, she would often come into the house dirty after playing all day and receive severe spankings.
Now to Ike's beginnings: when he was 5 years old, his father got beaten so badly he was left for dead. The white men who beat him thought he had smiled inappropriately at a white woman. His father was crippled by the beatings, and died when Ike was just 8 years old.
Ike then had a stepdad who was a raging alcoholic and beat him regularly. He was also sexually abused by an older woman when he was just six years old.
So with all these childhood emotional scars, Ike and Tina really did not have the tools to create a healthy relationship.
I came across an article in Spin Magazine where Ike tried to justify his abuse of Tina.
”Yeah, I hit her," he said, "but I didn’t hit her more than the average guy beats his wife. The truth is, our life was no different from the guy next door’s. It’s been exaggerated. If she says I abused her, maybe I did.”
Tina stayed with Ike, later explaining that even after he beat her, she would sit there feeling sorry for him. She revealed that being abandoned by her parents at such a young age left her not wanting to leave Ike.
This speaks directly to the 9 Vibration in her Birth Certificate Name, and the 9 in the name she went by as Tina Turner. The 9 cannot bear to abandon anyone, and if they do, they feel tremendous guilt.
Tina was a 5 Lifepath and Ike was a 3 Lifepath.
The 3 and the 5 are considered “bright lights” in Numerology and are natural entertainers. Tina said Ike was good to her at first, and she did fall in love with him, but then he showed his dark side.
When they met, her Name Numbers from Anna Mae Bullock were 8/9/8, and the Name Numbers Ike went by were 4/9/4. Those three numbers would be considered a Natural Match in Numerology, promoting strong compatibility.
However, when Ike changed her name to “Tina Turner”, she took on the 5/9/5 Name Energy which is a Challenge to his 4/9/4 Name Energy.
The 5 Vibration cannot handle being controlled by anyone, and the 4 Vibration really needs their partner to do what they want them to do, believing that they know best. That explains why the 4/5 Vibrations can be so toxic.
Tina was already a 5 Life Path and the name Tina Turner gave her two additional 5s in her Numerology Blueprint! When they did break up, Tina let Ike take almost everything, but the one thing she fought to keep was her name: Tina Turner.
In 1976, Tina was in a Personal Year of 6, which is a good year to take control of your life. After a major fight with Ike, Tina decided to really fight back, leaving them both bloodied. That was the night Tina knew she had to leave, and never look back.
The Significance of the Personal Year of 5 in Tina Turner’s Life
Note: To find what Personal Year Cycle Tina was in, you take Tina’s Attitude Number 1, and add it to the World Number.
For example: The Year 1984 = 1 + 1 + 9 + 8 + 4 = 23 = 2 + 3 = 5
Whenever Tina entered a Personal Year of 5, major turning points took place for her. That’s because she was a 5 Life Path and when your Personal Year is the same as your Life Path Number, it can bode well for you.
Here are some examples of what happened to Tina when she was in a Personal Year of 5:
In 1984, when Tina released her solo album Private Dancer, it was her best selling album of all time. The song What’s Love Got to With It was Number 1 on the top 100 billboard chart for three weeks and remained in the Top 100 for 26 weeks.
Fun Fact: Tina was 44 years old when she had her first Number 1 Hit, and the music industry was in awe.
In 1993, Tina released her new album called What’s Love Got to Do with It, the soundtrack for a movie about her life with the same name. Both the album and movie were incredibly successful.
In 2020, The Library of Congress selected the album Private Dancer for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
I’m convinced that by taking on the two additional 5 Vibrations in her name — Tina Turner — it made her 5 Personal Year Cycles even more powerful.
The Spiritual Side of Tina Turner
When you take the Life Path Number 5 and her Destiny Number 8, add them together and reduce them to one digit, you get the 4 Maturity Number.
The 4 Maturity Number would cause Tina to want to learn new things.
In 1968, after an attempted suicide, Tina woke up realizing she was here for a reason.
She became a Buddhist in the early 1970s, and said it was her faith that made it possible for her to walk away from Ike.
“I want to tell people how to live spiritually," she said. "After you've bought all your houses and your clothes, you want something bigger.”
With a Double 8 in her birth name and being born on an 8 day, Tina would want nice things in her life, and financial security. However, as time went on, she realized material things would never be enough.
Tina believed that by telling her personal story in her book, I,Tina: My Life Story, about the abuse she had suffered, gave millions of women the strength to leave abusive relationships as well.
In 1986, Tina did find healthy love with German Music Executive Erwin Bach. After 27 years together, they married in 2013.
Three months into the marriage, she suffered a stroke. Tina also had intestinal cancer in 2016, and kidney failure in 2017. It was Erwin who gave her one of his kidneys. Talk about true love!
I compare the 5 Vibration to a cat, and they say a cat has nine lives. Well, since Tina had three 5s in her chart, I believe those 5s, along with her deep faith, kept her alive.
In 2018, Tina wrote a book called My Love Story, and considered it a self-help book.
Tina said, “No matter how badly you have been treated by someone, you have to forgive. You must let go of the negativity because it will only hurt you.”
In 2021, she released Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good.
In it she wrote, ”In this book, I share the ways I’ve created joy, even during the hardest times of my life, including financial ruin and health problems.”
The 4 Vibration is a natural storyteller, and the 4 Maturity Number in her chart was always willing to learn, and then share the information, so that we could benefit.
Tina Turner was a trailblazer, and an inspiration for all of us.
She had every right to feel sorry for herself but knew better than to go that way.
This world is a better place because Tina Turner was in it, and she will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.
Numerologist Glynis McCants has been studying Numerology for over 21 years. Her unique method is based on the Pythagoras Number system, which is more than 2,500 years old. She has evaluated over 45,000 Personal Numerology Charts, and is the author of the best-selling book, Glynis Has Your Number, which has been translated in over fifteen different languages throughout the world. She also wrote the best-selling book, Love By The Numbers.