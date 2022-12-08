Plastic Surgery Expert Explains Why Simon Cowell's Face Is 'Melting' Amid Health Concerns

By now, most of us have seen the Twitter video of Simon Cowell that set tongues wagging about the remarkable change to his facial features.

When the footage emerged, trolls harassed the American Idol veteran relentlessly about his appearance. Many likened him to a wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Museum.

It seems the public has not yet learned their lesson about speaking negatively about celebrities’ appearances. Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, faced criticism about his appearance before succumbing to colon cancer in 2020.

But for those who are genuinely concerned about Cowell’s well-being following the viral video, A YouTuber by the name of Lorry Hill shared her thoughts on what led to Simon’s new look.

In the video titled “Why is Simon Cowell’s Face Melting? His Plastic Surgery Nightmare,” Hill starts by telling viewers she has no personal verified knowledge of any possible cosmetic surgeries Cowell has undergone.

Hill also warns viewers not to shame or harass Cowell about any procedures discussed in her video as it can create problems for him and also render her less likely to create these informative videos.

Simon Cowell's face has changed drastically, likely due to plastic surgery or fillers.

Hill starts by explaining that Simon started out with a natural, rugged look. She believes his skin is thicker than most people’s creating a stronger likelihood of wrinkles.

Because of that, skin like Cowell’s seems to fall as the person ages, creating sagging around the neck and face that can result in things like crow’s feet and droopy jowls.

The first change that Hill notices is a difference in the appearance of Cowell’s nose. She notes that when he was a young man, the bridge of the nose was thicker, while the tip had a very thin appearance.

In later photos, his nose seems to have a more balanced look where the bridge looks thinned out while the tip is thicker than before.

Hill believes this is a result of revision rhinoplasty. In this procedure, cartilage is added to the tip of the nose while bone and cartilage are removed from the bridge.

Simon Cowell is rumored to have gotten fillers since 2012.

Hill’s next hypothesis is around the appearance of Cowell’s skin. She believes that around 2012, he started getting dermal fillers to add fat to his face and create a more youthful appearance.

Specifically, Hill asserts that most of the injections were to the mid-face, leading to Cowell’s larger and fuller cheeks.

She points out that his face seems to get larger and larger as time progresses.

According to the YouTuber, these repeated injections have ruined the stars ‘skin envelope,’ the overlying skin and subcutaneous fat of the face, stretching and expanding it so it no longer falls naturally.

This, of course, created a need for more fillers, creating a cycle of fixing the flaws, and then correcting the side effects that resulted from the fix.

Simon Cowell says he regrets getting Botox and fillers.

In April 2022, Simon Cowell attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards where he revealed that he’d had Botox injections and fillers in the past but regretted it and would no longer be getting either.

Cowell told The Sun, “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other”, before proclaiming that his injections had made him look like “something out of a horror film”.

Hill believes that Cowell underwent a procedure where the fillers in his face were dissolved using an ultrasound technique to locate and remove them.

She says this could account for the “deflated” look on his face.

Hill believes Cowell has undergone numerous other procedures.

It is believed that Cowell has also had Botox injected into his forehead. Hill says this is evidenced by its smooth appearance and hooded eyes, a telltale sign of poorly placed Botox.

In addition, she thinks he had a lower eyelid blepharoplasty, a cosmetic procedure in which loose skin is removed from the eyelid and the lid is sewn back into position, giving it a more youthful appearance.

Another adjustment Hill says the star has definitely undergone is an endoscopic brow lift.

In the December 2022 video, it is obvious that the position of Cowell’s eyebrows is much higher than before.

Lastly, noting the thinness of his lower face, the YouTuber suspects he has used a process called Thermage, a non-invasive radiofrequency therapy that can smooth, tighten, and contour skin.

However, Hill also explains that Cowell could have lost weight using a popular diabetes drug to promote rapid weight loss.

he doesn’t name the drug, but Ozempic has been increasing in popularity among those in Hollywood.

The price tag for Cowell's alleged cosmetic work is high.

According to Hill, if Cowell has partaken in every procedure that she believes he has, the price tag is through the roof, costing a mind-blowing $325,000 in total. For most regular folks, this equates to years of income and breaks down as follows:

Rhinoplasty (Nose Job): $15,000 Botox (Over 10 years): $50,000 Lower Lid Blepharoplasty: $10,000 Brow Lift: $20,000 Dermal Fillers: $100,000 Thermage Treatments: $30,000 Cosmetic Dentistry: $100,000

Despite the likely unintended impact of his efforts to improve his looks, Hill still thinks Cowell could benefit from a full facelift to correct the unnatural appearance he now has and leave him finally satisfied with his own aesthetic.

It’s Simon Cowell’s face and everyone else should mind their business.

Everyone in the world has things about their appearance that they would love to improve on. I suspect that if all of us were in the same tax bracket as Simon Cowell, we might make many of the same costly mistakes he has.

If we’ve learned nothing else from situations like Chadwick Boseman’s, we should know that celebrities are human beings with real-world problems just like the rest of us. It’s bad enough to be unhappy with yourself, let alone be insulted publicly.

The pressure to be perfect and ignore scrutiny is astronomical on the world stage. Hiding behind a keyboard and insulting another person’s looks doesn’t make you better than them. It simply makes you inhumane.

