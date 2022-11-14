Taylor Swift Sparks Surgery Rumors After Fans Notice Her New Look At The MTV EMAs

Fans think Taylor Swift may have gotten a boob job after her recent MTV European Music Awards appearance.

The singer cleaned up at the show, walking away with four wins, including for best artist, best video and best long-form video.

But, as she took to the red carpet and the MTV EMA’s stage, fans noticed something different about the beloved singer.

Did Taylor Swift get a boob job?

Fans speculate the singer may have undergone breast augmentation surgery and have been sharing before and after photos to support their claims.

The singer has never addressed the rumors — which have circulated on and off for years.

Taylor swift allegedly had a boob job… pic.twitter.com/dOIfJHPB83 — air signs are elite (@themunchwoo) November 13, 2022

Fans thought Taylor Swift got a boob job in 2019.

Swift got people talking when she walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

The singer appeared more full-chested on the red carpet in a figure-hugging dress. However, there are countless other reasons, aside from surgery, that would cause a woman’s breast size to change.

Swift's body may have changed shape due to weight gain and aging.

Swift is a 32-year-old woman who may be experiencing natural changes that come with growing up.

It is no secret that a woman's breasts can grow and shrink with weight gain and weight loss. Swift doesn't appear to have gained weight, but in someone so slim, even a slight weight gain could result in her breasts appearing fuller than usual.

She may also be wearing a padded bra or breast tape.

Let's face it, Swift is a multi-millionaire and the MTV EMAs are a fancy event. She most certainly had a team of stylists and hair and makeup people getting her ready. And those people know things. Things like how a well-placed pad under the breast can make it look fuller. Or how the tape stylists use can push small to medium-sized breasts upward, making them appear fuller.

Menstrual cycles can affect a woman's breast size — a woman's breasts are fuller just before and during her period. Let's not forget that little bit of biology as we debate Swift's fuller chest.

A plastic surgeon said Taylor Swift likely got a boob job.

In 2019, Life & Style consulted Dr. Norman Rowe, a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City and asked his opinion of Swift's enhanced breasts at the Golden Globes.

“She had a breast augmentation. This is the only explanation.”

Dr. Rowe made it clear that her breasts are "past the point of growing naturally" and says her surgery looks "well done and natural."

Back in 2016, media outlets were also saying that Swift had gone under the knife. Both of those times, people also thought she had butt implants.

