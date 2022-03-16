Doctors Are Skeptical Of Bella Hadid’s Claims That A Nose Job Is The Only Cosmetic Procedure She Has Gotten

Bella Hadid has finally opened up about the specific cosmetic procedure she had done when she was still a teenager.

In an interview with Vogue, the 25-year-old supermodel shared that she had gotten a nose job when she had only been 14-years-old, telling the publication that she regrets the procedure.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," Hadid shared. "I think I would have grown into it."

She also addressed the claims that she had gotten "her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled," telling Vogue that none of those rumors are true.

However, some doctors disagree that the only cosmetic surgery Hadid had done was a nose job.

Has Bella Hadid had filler?

Doctors and experts have long suspected that the model has had injectable filler throughout her face but the model denies this.

"People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy," she continued. "I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called—it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

Experts have been questioning Bella Hadid's claims about only having a nose job.

In a TikTok video, Anthony Youn, a plastic surgeon, claimed that the change in Hadid's lips "resembles that of injectable filler."

"Face tape can be quite dramatic for some people for the lower face and the neck, but I haven't really seen it [widely] used for the brows and the eyes," Youn added, addressing Hadid's comment that she uses face tape to lift her features.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe, told Life & Style that there might be a possibility Hadid did more to her face in the form of "fillers to enhance her cheek structure," and that she "received lip fillers to accentuate her lip volume."

"Also, it seems like she’s underdone either a surgical brow lift or use of neuromodulators to achieve eyebrow,” Rowe added.

Other professionals, such as Dr. James Marotta and Dr. Matthew Schulman, shared that Hadid's more chiseled features could be from either weight loss or makeup, but didn't completely rule out that she might've gone under the knife.

“Her jawline is more defined and her cheeks are less full. This can be achieved with buccal fat pad reduction or removal of some fat from the cheeks. Her chin is more prominent and may be the result of a chin implant as well,” Schulman told Radar.

Regardless of what surgery Bella Hadid has had, we have no right to shame her.

Hadid also opened up about suffering from "imposter syndrome," due to criticism that she was given her modeling career through plastic surgery.

mentioning that Bella Hadid had plastic surgery isn’t a personality trait and some of you should understand that — ♱ (@DEC4DENCEE) April 16, 2021 Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

"I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," Hadid told Vogue.

The supermodel has vehemently denied getting any other plastic surgery done to her face throughout the years of her career, telling InStyle in 2018 that she's never had fillers in her face.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” Hadid said.

She continued, “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful.”

Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, also seemingly confirmed to a fan on Instagram that neither Bella nor her sister, Gigi Hadid, have ever had fillers or Botox.

“None of my children have ever done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she wrote. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.