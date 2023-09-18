Russell Brand's Wife Reacted Publicly To The Allegations Against Him Without Saying A Word

On September 16, 2023, Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault, and manipulative behavior by several women who spoke out during a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4.

The “Get Him to the Greek” actor has been outspoken since the accusations have come to light, actively refuting them and calling them “a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.” Still, all eyes turned to his wife, Scottish author and illustrator Laura Gallacher, now Laura Brand.

Russell Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher deleted her social media account after the allegations.

A complete 180 from Russell’s YouTube video addressing the allegations, Gallacher decided to delete her social media account on Instagram in response to the accusations lodged against her husband, according to the Mirror.

Under the account “@thejoyjournal,” Gallacher, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child, had previously used Instagram to share her work, with her last post revealed to be a promotion of her latest book, "The Joy Journal."

Aside from deleting her Instagram account, Gallacher has not spoken about the allegations against her husband.

However, many people surmise that the deletion of her account is a public reaction in itself.

The news sites that had sent him “two extremely disturbing letters or a letter and an email,” likely sent him the information they were planning on releasing in advance. This is typically done in the case of criminal accusations in order for people to get their affairs in order.

The nature of the letters themselves is unknown. Russell himself called them a “litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks” that he “absolutely [refutes],” but if her husband did nothing wrong, why would Gallacher delete her account?

Some people see it as an admission of guilt. Although she hadn’t publicly stated anything directly in response to the allegations, trying to distance herself from the public seems like something a guilty party would do — at least, according to people online.

Others see Gallacher deleting her Instagram account as a way for her to separate herself from her husband. They believe that, maybe, she wants nothing to do with the criminal accusations lodged against him and would like to stay silent as the storm blows over, so to speak.

There’s no way of knowing why Gallacher deleted her account without a statement from her, but a friend of hers has revealed her stance on the allegations against Brand.

Laura Gallacher and Kirsty Gallacher are defending Russell Brand amidst accusations.

“What Russell did was firmly in the past, way before he and Laura met,” a friend close to the Gallacher’s told MailOnline about Laura. “Of course it isn't easy but they are determined to get through this.”

Russell himself claimed that the allegations were from “the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

"Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual,” he continued. “I was always transparent about that. Then almost too transparent, and I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

Laura Gallacher’s sister, Kirsty Gallacher, has also come out in defense of her brother-in-law amidst the allegations. She had shared the post online alongside a beating heart emoji, showing her support for his situation and defending him.

The new 90-minute documentary titled “Russell Brand: In Plain Sight” was released on September 17, 2023, and shows several women coming forward with their stories, including one where a woman detailed her relationship with Russell when she was 16, he was 31, and how he sexually assaulted her towards the end of their relationship.

As the newly announced investigation by the Metropolitan Police unfolds, the public's eyes will remain on the Brand family but, more specifically, on Laura, as the deleting of her social media account has many scratching their heads.

When high-profile celebrity cases like this arise, people often turn to the partners of the accused to gauge their reactions. Many are waiting to see if Laura will continue to stand beside and defend her husband.

Anyone affected by sexual assault can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a safe, confidential service. Contact The Hotline or call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member.

