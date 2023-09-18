What Katy Perry Said After She Divorced Russell Brand Seems Especially Concerning Now

Amidst the allegations against Russell Brand of sexual assault, rape, and coercive control from four different women, his ex-wife Katy Perry has been brought into the unfolding narrative, with many believing that she owes the world an explanation for their relationship, and for his abhorrent actions.

Yet Perry has already said her piece, as a statement she made in her 2013 Vogue cover story has been circulating.

What Katy Perry said after divorcing Russell Brand seems especially concerning now.

Perry and Brand were married for 14 months, when she was 25 and he was 35. Perry disclosed to Vogue, “I was in love with him when I married him… I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me [on] December 31, 2011.”

As Brand’s truest self is coming to light, Perry’s comments about her ex are alarming in retrospect, yet she still owes the public no further explanation for a relationship she’s left in the past.

In the Vogue interview, Perry continued describing elements of her marriage as “really hurtful and very controlling.”

“At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness,” Perry explained. “He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”

According to Perry, Brand apparently gave lip service to wanting a strong and independent woman. Yet Perry’s brief assessment of their relationship dynamics highlights that he wanted that kind of woman in name only.

When coupled with the many abuse and assault allegations, Brand comes off as a calculating and manipulative force who knew how to present a well-crafted outward image to the public.

Perry initially felt responsible for the end of the marriage, but eventually came to realize that Brand’s behavior was far beyond the realm of her control.

She stated, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

Katy Perry on divorcing Russell Brand: “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me” — Sophie Heawood (@heawood) September 16, 2023

Anyone demanding further explanation from Perry about her relationship with Brand misses the point entirely.

The fact remains that no one outside of their marriage knows how that marriage functioned. Even if Brand utilized coercive control tactics within their relationship, Perry is allowed to not reopen that wound. Her ex's violent behavior isn't an indictment of her.

While the situation raises questions of how accountable someone is for the behavior of the people they love, the reality is that Brand is the sole person who deserves blame cast against him. He's the one who caused extreme harm, over and over.

When people are survivors of any form of abuse, many turn inward and blame themselves for what happened. It’s easy to think, “I should have known better,” or to analyze the way you acted to see if something — anything — could have created a different outcome. The hard work of it comes from realizing and fully accepting that abuse is not your fault.

Perry made her position known all those years ago, and she stated it clearly — how Brand acted was bigger than her, and wasn’t at all her fault.

Anyone affected by sexual assault can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a safe, confidential service. Contact The Hotline or call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.