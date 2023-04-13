Women Are Coming Forward With Awful Claims About Nicholas Braun—Inside The Disturbing Allegations About Succession's Cousin Greg

Actor Nicholas Braun of HBO’s hit series Succession is facing multiple accusations of sexual abuse from a vast number of women, some of whom were minors at the time of the alleged interactions.

The star, who plays Cousin Greg on the hit series, is beloved by legions of fans who have embraced his seemingly gentle persona, deeming him the internet's boyfriend at times. Though, it now appears it may all be an act.

Multiple allegations that Nicholas Braun sexually abused women and girls are coming to light.

Braun, 34, has come under fire for what many are deeming immoral, inappropriate, creepy, and even illegal behavior toward younger women.

A TikToker accused Nicholas Braun of attempting to pursue her sexually when she was 16.

In a now-deleted TikTok, a woman claimed that Braun attempted to lure her back to his hotel room, despite the fact that she was underage. She shared photos of herself with Braun at Coachella when she was 16 years old though didn't provide details on when exactly this was.

nicholas braun preying on underage girls is disgusting. this story needs far greater attention and media coverage. pic.twitter.com/cbPGNUym0t — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) April 10, 2023

“Basically, when I was 16 years old, this man tried to f–k me,” she says, referring to the photos of her and Braun together. The woman says Braun “invited me back to his hotel room, I told him I was in high school. He didn’t care.”

“He gave me his number, and he invited me back to his hotel room. I declined because I didn’t want to get assaulted. But I later found out that same day he actually f–d someone else who I went to high school with, who was also underage.”

Nicholas Braun is accused of using his NYC bar, Ray's, to facilitate predatory behavior.

A commenter on Reddit stated that “it’s widely known in New York City that Braun uses his bar (co-owned with Justin Theroux) to seek out younger women to sleep with.”

The bar in question is Ray’s, a Lower East Side dive-inspired hotspot, where Braun and Theroux are partners, along with service industry insiders ​​Jon Neidich, Carlos Quirarte, Taavo Somer, and Matt McCormick.

"His [and] Justin's bar was known to be one of those places where you had to watch your drink," alleged another Reddit commenter.

Photo: Reddit

As claimed by someone else, “He used to creep around college bars when he was in his late 20s, [I] know of someone he hooked up with when she was 18-19, so this information is not surprising to me.”

The person acknowledges that sleeping with someone aged 18 to 19 isn’t illegal, yet states that “creeping around college bars in your late 20s is creepy behavior and not out of the realm of possibility that he would go younger.”

Users on Twitter have come together to aggregate various allegations against Braun.

One person noted “It was common knowledge amongst girls at my college that if you went to the bar he owns and he was there, you’d probably end up sleeping together. It’s so horrifying reframing that in this light.

Another user also alleged that Braun uses his bar as sexual collateral, stating, “Apparently, he goes there regularly and is always seen leaving with women in their early 20s (he’s 34 now).”

“I’m sure some women go there to meet him, but he definitely uses his Succession fame [and] his bar to his full advantage, aka, to sleep with as many young women as possible. It’s not wrong, I guess, but it is gross,” continued the post.

Other Twitter and Reddit users are convinced that Braun wields his influence in a less-than-legal way.

“Nick used to DM 17-18 year old fans in 2020 a lot,” stated one claim on Reddit. “There have been rumors about him sleeping with barely legal girls forever."

One woman, Blythe Baines, posted to Twitter and claimed, “This man tried to kiss my friend when she was 12 and he was in his 20s. He is so creepy and it’s actually a lot worse than the two 16-year-olds (which is still so bad). He’s a full on pedophile.”

Photo: Twitter

While Braun’s supporters might combat these rumors as purely that— rumors—it’s important to recognize that women coming together and speaking truth to power often takes the form of telling one another stories of lived experiences. In this way, networks are formed, and underground sources of knowledge are created.

It can be viewed as a form of community care, the ways that women warn each other of danger, and try to protect themselves and those around them.

The similarities of these allegations involving Braun shouldn’t be discounted. It takes an unbelievable amount of strength and resilience to speak out against any abuser, especially someone who wields industry popularity and power.

Sexual assault is all too often an under-reported crime. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center states that 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to the police. They also note that the prevalence of false reporting sexual assault is between 2 and 10%.

Anyone affected by sexual assault can find support on the National Sexual Assault Hotline, a safe, confidential service. Contact The Hotline or call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member.​

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.