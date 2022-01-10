Rumors That Bob Saget Behaved Inappropriately With The Olsen Twins On ‘Full House’ Set Resurface After His Death

While the world grieves actor and comedian Bob Saget, some people have resurfaced controversial allegations against America’s favorite sitcom dad.

Saget died suddenly on January 9 at the age of 65. The “Full House” star is being remembered across social media – but not all the tributes are positive.

A Twitter thread and YouTube video accusing Saget of child sexual abuse circulated early in 2021 and explored rumors that Saget had an inappropriate relationship with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on the set of “Full House.”

The rumors are largely baseless and, while many online are still shocked by the claims, they can likely be easily debunked given the Olsen twins’ recent tribute to the actor.

What happened between Bob Saget and the Olsen twins on “Full House”?

Saget famously played Danny Tanner on “Full House” while Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both shared the role of his youngest daughter, Michelle.

When neither of the twins reprised their role for the Netflix reboot “Fuller House,” some wondered if behind-the-scenes scandals had stopped the pair from reuniting with Saget.

The basis for the allegations against Saget seems to have largely stemmed from his 2008 Comedy Central roast in which several celebrities and comedians stepped up to make fun of him.

Bob Saget’s Comedy Central Roast included several crude jokes about the twins.

A YouTube video from user SLO4N, which resurfaced the allegations earlier this year, includes many of the strange jokes.

And while they certainly may have been inappropriate and sexually explicit, the comments in no way mean Saget actually behaved inappropriately towards the twins.

Bob Saget did once joke about behaving inappropriately towards “Michelle.”

Another thing people have taken as evidence of inappropriate behavior is Saget’s past comments about acting opposite a doll.

Sometimes, as Saget explained in his memoir, he would have to practice scenes with a doll when Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen were not on set.

Saget said he would grope the doll who was supposed to represent his on-screen daughter.

"I couldn’t help it. The whole show for me was like a beautiful Jekyll and Hyde experience. Being silly helped us survive a super-clean-cut show that at first mostly got panned but then in retrospect became part of family-television humor."

“Fuller House” is not known to be particularly tolerant towards their cast and crew’s scandals so it seems unlikely that allegations against Saget would have been overlooked.

The show famously fired producer Jeff Franklin after complaints that he was verbally abusive and booted Lori Loughlin after she was embroiled in a 2019 college admissions scandal.

Bob Saget seems to have maintained a close relationship with the Olsen twins.

By all accounts, the allegations appear to be just cruel rumors and the child stars have never spoken badly about their on-screen father.

Saget spoke highly of the child-stars-turned-fashion-designers in 2021 saying, “Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I’m in New York or when they’re here, when we can, we see each other.”

As we know, Mary-Kate and Ashley retired from acting long before “Fuller House” was conceptualized so it doesn’t seem all that surprising that they did not reprise their role.

Producer Bob Boyett previously explained that attempts were made to get the twins on board but they turned down the request.

“Ashley said, ‘I have not been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel comfortable acting.’ It would have to be me because Ash doesn’t want to do it. But the timing is so bad for us.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen paid tribute to Bob Saget after his passing.

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," said Mary-Kate and Ashley.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.