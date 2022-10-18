Bill Murray's Disturbing History Of Alleged Misconduct & Inappropriate Behavior

Famous actor Bill Murray, who is beloved by many, has recently faced an influx of misconduct allegations.

Murray, who has starred in well-loved movies, including "Ghostbusters," "Groundhog Day," and "Lost in Translation," has been accused of inappropriate behavior by fellow celebrities and people who have worked with him.

Murray's past, new and old, began resurfacing following the suspension of production on Searchlight Pictures’ “Being Mortal" in April 2022 after the actor was called out for his improper behavior on set.

Since then, Murray has been the recipient of backlash amid burgeoning accusations that paint the actor in a negative light.

Six times Bill Murray has been called out for alleged misconduct and inappropriate behavior:

1. Seth Green claimed that Bill Murray harassed him on the set of 'SNL'

While doing an appearance on the "Good Mythical Morning" YouTube show, Green detailed an altercation he had with Murray that happened when he was nine years old.

The "Austin Powers" actor claimed that after refusing to let Murray sit in "his seat" while backstage at "SNL," Murray grabbed him by the ankles and dangled him over a trash can.

“He picked me up by my ankles,” Green said of the incident. “Held me upside down…He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls."

"He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room, and just cried.”

2. Geena Davis revealed that Bill Murray was inappropriate with her while filming a movie together

In actress Geena Davis' October 2022 book, "Dying of Politeness: A Memoir," she wrote about an uncomfortable encounter she had early on in her career with Murray.

Davis alleged she suffered harassment while working with Murray on the 1990 film "Quick Change."

The way Geena Davis keeps pushing Bill Murray away and cringing when he touches her, all while the audience laughs is what happens to women every day. If you're a man who does this to women, STOP. https://t.co/qlfVpjMalZ — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) October 16, 2022

The "Beetlejuice" actress wrote that the comedian pressured her into letting him give her a massage in a hotel suite during her meeting for her role.

Another day, Murray screamed at her in front of more than 300 people on set while she waited for wardrobe.

"I was shaking all over, dying from shame," Davis wrote, according to Us Weekly, adding Murray intended "to make sure I knew my place."

3. Solange Knowles liked tweets alleging that Bill Murray "put his hands on" her hair

Singer Solange Knowles recently liked a series of tweets alleging that Murray "put both his hands" on her hair following her "SNL" performance in 2016.

Knowles had just finished performing "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair" during the Benedict Cumberbatch-hosted episode in November 2016, where Murray also made an appearance.

your yearly reminder that i saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) October 16, 2022

"Your yearly reminder that I saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not," the tweet that Knowles liked stated.

The writer of the tweet also clarified that, unlike prior speculation, Knowles' song "Don't Touch My Hair" was not about the alleged incident that occurred between her and Murray.

since the tweet is going around just wanna clear it up:



Don’t Touch My Hair is not about Bill Murray. She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness. — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) October 16, 2022

"She had just finished performing that song on SNL when he did it. that’s the audacity of whiteness," the tweet claimed.

4. Bill Murray was accused of inappropriately touching a production staffer on a movie set

According to PEOPLE, Murray was accused of sexual misconduct in April 2022 while on the set of Aziz Ansari's film "Being Mortal," which suspended production because of the incident.

The report refers to the accuser as a "much younger woman" and states that the actor thought she "had been flirting with him."

"So at one moment when the two were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her," the report reads.

"It was perhaps an unclear bit of physical comedy, but one that was unannounced."

The unnamed woman filed a complaint against Murray about the disturbing altercation, in which she alleges "she couldn't move because [Murray] outweighed her."

The "Ghostbusters" actor eventually reached a settlement with the anonymous staffer for just over $100,000.

5. Lucy Liu claimed Bill Murray was incredibly rude to her during the filming of 'Charlie's Angels'

During an episode of the Los Angeles Times podcast "Asian Enough" in 2021, actress Lucy Liu detailed an incident that happened between her and Murray on the set of Sony's 2000 film "Charlie's Angels."

While Liu didn't specify exactly what Murray had said to her during rehearsals of a particular scene, she shared that the actor had started "to hurl insults" at her, according to Deadline.

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," Liu recalled. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don't regret it."

"Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

6. Rob Schneider said Bill Murray was difficult to work with.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" show, Rob Schneider claimed that Murray "absolutely hated" the "SNL" cast while guest-hosting the show, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"He wasn’t very nice to us," Schneider said of Murray. "He hated us on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

Schneider went on to say that Murray, who is also a former "SNL" cast member, particularly disliked Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

"He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him," Schneider added.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.