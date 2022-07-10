Bella and Gigi Hadid are two of the world's most famous supermodels but their success has come thanks to a work ethic that was instilled in them by their mother, Yolanda Hadid, who was a model herself.

Througout their career, Yolanda has been called out numerous times for her approach when it comes to parenting her daughters. She's been labeled as a "toxic parent," among many other things.

It's no secret that Yolanda had some rather strict rules for Gigi and Bella while they were growing up, especially with them growing up in the spotlight.

Here are 7 strict rules Yolanda Hadid made Bella and Gigi Hadid follow.

1. She didn't let Bella and Gigi model until they were 18.

In an interview with Elle magazine, Yolanda revealed that she didn't allow her daughters to take up modeling until they were 18.

"I didn't want anybody judging them on what they looked like. I wanted them to feel and be the authentic human beings that they are, and I think that created a lot of strength for them," she told Elle.

Though Gigi did model for Guess in 1997 at the age of 2, she ended up taking a break from modeling while in school, and only returned to the industry in 2011 when she turned 18.

2. Yolanda didn't want Gigi to play volleyball because it would make her look too "bulky."

According to the Daily Mail, in a resurfaced clip from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Gigi and Yolanda are discussing Gigi's desire to return to her club volleyball team.

In response, her mother expressed fears that the sport would make Gigi look too "bulky" and she wouldn't be able to succeed as a runway model.

"Volleyball is a very masculine sport. Modeling a very feminine thing," Yolanda told then-17-year-old Gigi.

"She's gotta start building her career and that means sometimes we have to give up the things that we love to do," Yolanda explains in a confessional.

"These girls they train four hours a day after school so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman."

3. She wants her daughters to have a stable lifestyle.

In an interview with People, Yolanda expressed her desire to keep Bella and Gigi grounded, despite their wealth and fame.

“My biggest job is how am I going to keep them emotionally stable,” she said.

“We have a farm outside of New York. We ride horses, we have a vegetable garden. I bring them to the farm and remind them of who they are and how they were raised. It’s about going back to our roots and recharging.”

4. Yolanda didn't just praise Gigi and Bella for their external beauty.

In an interview with Elle, Yolanda shared that instead of praising Gigi and Bella for their external beauty, she also made them focus on their sense of self and attitude towards others.

"I always said to them, listen, there are thousands of girls that are much more beautiful than you girls, but you have an extraordinary character, and you're going to have to set yourself apart by being a role model, by showing up on time and being kind to everybody," she said.

"To the light people, the make-up, the cleaner in the back of the studio. Those are the people that you have to connect with, and that's how you can make a difference in the world."

5. She wants Bella and Gigi to use their platforms for good.

While talking to People, Yolanda expressed the importance of making sure her daughters knew that their massive platforms meant they had the opportunity to reach people across all channels.

“I ask my kids every day, ‘God has provided you with this platform, what are you going to do with it?’" Yolanda told People. “It’s not about posting pretty selfies. I want them to be good human beings who can make changes in the world.”

Yolanda also pointed out how social media has changed the modeling industry.

"When I was modeling we had no voice. We were just a pretty face. In today's world, that has completely changed. You have a platform. It's your responsibility to live a conscientious life, and to be a role model, and if you can't be that, then you shouldn't be in the business."

6. Teaching Bella and Gigi respect was a priority for Yolanda.

“Respect is number one,” Yolanda told People, adding that she didn't stand for diva-like behavior.

“When my girls started, I sat them down and I said, ‘Listen, there are a million girls out there who are as beautiful as you and deserve success as much as you do. You have to be the hardest working girl and show people you care about everybody.’ ”

“It’s a superficial business. At the end of the day, looks will come and go. And what makes me proud of my children, more so than even their success, is that they are polite and respectful.”

7. Yolanda encourages family time despite their busy schedules.

In an interview with Hello!, Yolanda gushed about seeing her daughters succeed in their careers and making a name for themselves in the fashion industry.

"There's nothing greater for a mom to see your children succeed in something they really love to do," Yolanda gushed.

Despite Gigi and Bella's hectic schedules when it comes to traveling, Yolanda makes sure that they all spend time together as a family.

"Whether it's in the middle of the night, after a job, before work — we make the commitment to be together as much as we can."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.