Yolanda Hadid Former Assistant Claims She Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her To Get Him Away From Gigi Hadid

Yolanda Hadid is being accused of lying about Zayn Malik's alleged assault in an effort to get him away from Gigi Hadid.

It was reported back in October 2021 that Yolanda Hadid claimed Zayn Malik had gotten physical with her after an argument ensued between them a month prior.

According to TMZ, court documents alleged that Malik had been verbally abusive towards Yolanda and that he had “shoved her into a dresser."

But fans of the singer have always been cynical about the veracity of Yolanda's claims.

Did Yolanda Hadid lie about Zayn Malik hitting her?

According to an anonymous submission sent into Bravo and Cocktails, the former reality star's claims that Malik had hit her back in October 2021 hadn't actually happened. The post was titled "Pretty little liar," and claims to have been sent in by Hadid's former assistant.

The post read, "Word on the street from her former assistant is that this ex-housewife and mama to top models made the whole thing up about her daughter’s baby daddy. She didn’t like him."

Despite the fact that it seemed as if Yolanda was happy about Gigi and Zayn's relationship, and their daughter, whom they welcomed in September 2020, another submission to Bravo and Cocktails seems to say otherwise.

“There’s more to pretty little liar!!! She wanted him to be sent to England to be done with him. As in he can’t come to the states at all. Deported,” the second post read.

“Completely fabricated the story but since he’s not exactly sober it’s easier to get over on him. Like, she had his people in her pocket. Real dark stuff. Don’t think he daughter/his baby mama knew the plan. Don’t think her sis did either."

These claims are all anonymous and unverified.

Zayn Malik did plead no contest to Yolanda's claims.

Malik did not contest the claims made in a September police report.

As a result, Malik was ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program as well as being forbidden from contacting Yolanda or a security guard who was present during the alleged incident.

In a statement posted to his Twitter, Malik responded to the allegations made against him by Hadid, though he didn't name her specifically. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” he wrote in a post shared in October 2021.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Following the incident, a source told People that Gigi and Zayn had split, and were going to focus entirely on co-parenting their daughter, Khai. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though. They co-parent."

"Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

