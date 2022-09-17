All Of Gigi Hadid's Famous Exes & Why They Broke Amid Her Rumored Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been in her fair share of public relationships throughout the years.

Hadid, 27, has started making headlines for her budding romance with Leonardo DiCaprio after months of speculation that the two were casually dating.

But the model, who is a mother to her daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, has been notoriously unlucky in love in her past.

Here are details about Gigi Hadid's dating history.

1. Cody Simpson

Hadid first met Australian singer Cody Simpson in 2013 and began dating later that year. Hadid even starred in Simpson's music video for his 2013 song "Surfboard."

The two first split up in 2014.

However, their split didn't last long and the two found themselves reconciling a few months later before their eventual split in May 2015.

In an interview with DuJour magazine in June 2015, Simpson admitted that dating Hadid in the public eye took a toll on their relationship.

"I love my ex-girlfriend, I always will. It was an amicable, mutual decision, and we still talk every now and then, but the highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable,” he said.

“Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff … as soon as we split I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person."

2. Daniel Sharman

While nothing was confirmed, Hadid was rumored to have dated "Teen Wolf" actor Daniel Sharman following her first breakup from Cody Simpson.

Sharman and Hadid were first spotted together while walking around New York City in October 2014.

3. Lewis Hamilton

Rumors surrounding a relationship between Hadid and Formula 1 driver, Lewis Hamilton, first began in 2015 when the two were spotted at the amfAR Gala.

In 2018, rumors started circulating again after Hadid and Hamilton starred in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign together, though it seemed that the two might've just been friends.

4. Joe Jonas

Hadid first met singer Joe Jonas at the Grammy Awards when she was 13 years old, according to The Things.

Hadid later revealed that Jonas had asked her out to a baseball game but she declined.

Hadid and Jonas then started officially dating years later in June 2015.

During their relationship Hadid and Jonas' friend, Cara Delevingne gave them the couple's nickname of G.I. Joe.

The couple eventually split in November 2015, and a few weeks later Hadid was dating Zayn Malik.

In an interview with Mirror in 2016, Jonas admitted that he found "it interesting that she moved on so quickly."

5. Tyler Cameron

Hadid and former 'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Cameron first fueled rumors that they were dating in July 2019.

A source told E! News that "they are both taking things slow but have both made it clear they are interested in each other."

In the months that followed, Cameron and Hadid were routinely spotted out together.

The rumored couple appearances together at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty and went out multiple times in New York City.

Hadid even invited Cameron to the Netherlands in September 2019 to attend her grandmother Ans van den Herik’s funeral.

However, by October 2019 things between them seemed to fizzle out.

A source told US Weekly, "Tyler is single... he and Gigi Hadid are no longer together."

6. Zayn Malik

Following Hadid's brief romance with Joe Jonas, the model began dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2015, though the two didn't confirm their relationship until January 2016.

Hadid and Malik were together for three years until reports of their split broke in March 2018.

Though, in June of that same year, they rekindled their relationship.

The couple then split again in January 2019, which was confirmed by US Weekly, and Hadid then began seeing Tyler Cameron later that same year.

Following Hadid and Cameron's October 2019 split, Hadid and Malik sparked rumors that they had reconciled after the two were spotted holding hands while going out to dinner in New York City.

In April 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, and in September 2020, their daughter Khai was born.

Hadid and Malik eventually split in October 2021 following an incident that involved Hadid's mother, Yolanda, and Malik, where she accused him of physically assaulting her.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

Hadid and actor Leonardo DiCaprio first sparked dating rumors just weeks after DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with model Camila Morrone.

While in New York City over the past weekend, Hadid and DiCaprio were photographed looking quite cozy while at a Fashion Week after-party.

Previously, a source told PEOPLE that the "Titanic" actor was "definitely pursuing Gigi" and the two were "seen hanging out with groups of people."

