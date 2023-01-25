Why Tom Brady Wants His Kids To 'Fail' In Life

Tom Brady is no stranger to success in his life.

As one of the most successful NFL players of all time, with a record seven Super Bowl wins under his belt, failure is rare for Brady.

The 45-year-old professional athlete is also father to three children, John, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with supermodel ex Gisele Bündchen.

He recently had words of advice for his children, but his guidance isn’t what people might expect.

Tom Brady said that he wants his kids to fail in life.

“For me, it's all about resilience,” Brady said on the January 23 episode of the “Let’s Go” podcast.

“It’s tough to win, you’ve got to do a lot of things right,” Brady commented, regarding his most recent season playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including what he learned from losing.

He dove into the concept of failure, claiming that “you try a lot of things and fail. It’s part of life.”

Asked if he has gotten used to losing over his long career, Brady answered by posing his own question.

“We try things, we really push ourselves to try to maximize or try something new and it doesn’t go the way we want, so what do you do?”

When it comes to losing, Brady wondered, “do you take the experience for what it was and then you try to learn from it, and grow from it, and find the resilience that we all want to teach our children?”

Brady claimed that he wants to teach his children resilience through failure.

He stated, “I don’t want it to go right for my kids all the time.”

While many parents want to pave the way for their children to make their lives easier, Brady admits that life isn’t always going to be easy.

He reported that he tells his children, “I want you guys to fail because I want to see what you're made of if you fail, and when you fail, because life isn’t going to be just a smooth ride.”

As far as life lessons go, Brady is teaching his kids how to fail and bounce back, by being a supportive parent and modeling resilient behavior for them.

He puts less emphasis on perfection and more on trying one’s best.

Brady isn’t afraid of failure, as long as it’s an experience he can learn from.

“I always tell my kids, all you can do is the best you can do. I don't care if you win or lose. Just do your best and you’ll be proud of it.”

It’s clear that Brady takes his role as a father as seriously as he takes his football career.

