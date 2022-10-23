7 Strict Rules Ariana Grande Reportedly Makes Her Staff And Assistants Follow

Working for Ariana Grande might come with its benefits as her staff and assistants can get a look into her glamorous life.

But what's it like to work for the “Side to Side” singer in real life?

Here are some demanding rules Ariana Grande makes her staff and assistants follow.

1. She wants to be carried everywhere.

When she’s tired, Grande demands to be carried by her staff, according to Life&Style.

“Her new rule is that she has to be carried — literally carried like a baby — when she doesn’t feel like walking," a source said after they saw her being carried by her staff while she was filming for a music video back in 2014.

"She says that she doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor."

2. She demands her assistants follow her around with a bottle of water.

Grande doesn’t want to stay thirsty even for a moment and makes her assistants carry around a bottle of water.

She even displayed some "diva" behavior at BBC 1’s teen awards back in 2014.

“She had an assistant follow her around with a bottle of water and a straw. And as soon as she was feeling a bit parched, she was [screaming] ‘WATER!’ and the girl would scurry over," according to Celeb Dirty Laundry, a source told Star magazine.

"At one point, the water was too warm for her liking, so she spit it out! Ariana won’t be welcomed back!”

3. Assistants have to prepare a plant-based diet for her.

Ever since Grande changed her diet to a plant-based diet because of her love for animals, her assistants have had to prepare her meals accordingly.

She told The Mirror, “I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person. It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know – veggies, fruit and salad – then when I get home I’ll have something else.”

4. Ariana Grande wants strawberries as part of her diet.

In addition to having a plant-based diet, Grande wants strawberries as it is her favorite food.

Any staff members that are in charge of her diet prepare strawberries as part of her diet.

"I've had at least five strawberries a day since I can remember. They're my favorite food!" Grande posted in a now-deleted tweet, according to Women’s Health.

5. They have to take care of her pets.

The “Bang Bang” singer is a huge animal lover — she has numerous dogs as her pets.

Her dogs are dear to her and she wishes them to be treated right by the people who work for her.

In 2019, Grande had been visiting Glasgow as part of her work schedule and she requested her dogs to be flown there as well.

“The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay,” a source told The Sun.

"As well as being offered personalized bone-shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars.”

6. She will only show the left side of her face on camera.

Whenever on camera, Grande demands that only the left side of her face is captured.

Back in 2014, according to Cosmopolitan, news.com.au reported that some of her photoshoots in Australia had been canceled.

It had been alleged that the reason was that the photographers during a photoshoot could only shoot from the singer’s left side.

Since her demands weren’t met, she canceled the shoot.

7. She needs to be photographed in a certain light.

In one instance, Grande’s life coach quit and revealed how difficult it was to work with the singer.

They claimed that in addition to showing only her left side on camera, Grande’s photos could only be taken in a certain light.

“She’ll only be photographed from the left side, in a certain light. She’s rude to her fans. She was so obsessed with her hair that she had it dyed every three days, and the big ponytail is fake,” the source explained to Page Six.

Sanika Nalgirkar is a news & entertainment writer. She has a master's degree in creative writing. See more of her writing on her website.