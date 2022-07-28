Personal Assistant In Los Angeles Reveals 'The Worst Thing' Her Client Asked Her To Do

A TikToker decided to share the story about a time when she was a personal assistant in Los Angeles and why she disliked it.

She recalled a moment when she had to call a high-end in-demand specialist but couldn't book an appointment — her client was disappointed with her and demanded she name-drop a celebrity he knew.

The former assistant revealed her client made her name-drop his celebrity friends.

The TikTok user, Sadie Lane, says working with her client turned her off the profession entirely.

"I value everyone's privacy, and as a personal assistant, you're so close to people's personal lives it's like you're in their s--t," she said, even saying she went through someone's divorce records page by page.

She dove into the story and talked about one man she had multiple interactions with that made her want to "leave the state" because she disliked working with him so much.

"So he asked me to make an appointment for him with this really high-end, in-demand specialist. It was not an emergency; he just wants to see this person,” she says in her video.

She also said it was the end of the year, around December, so booking would be difficult.

"It's packed, everything is packed," she told him.

She let him know that it would be hard to get an appointment, but she went and called the office anyway, asking for the in-demand specialist and if they were available.

"I call, and the office says, 'yea, no, our earliest is the end of January,'" she explains, updating her client.

He found it unacceptable and told her to call them again, but this time she should say who he's friends with.

"I want you to call them back and let them know I'm friends with Lady Gaga," she recalled him telling her.

Sadie asks rhetorically if working with her once counts as being friends and says that she cringed at the fact that someone would even say this — but as this was her job, she had to do it anyway.

"Hey, it's me again, calling for the same person, and I know you said there's nothing available, but he's friends with Lady Gaga," she says in her video.

The lady on the other end of the phone asks if she can be put on hold and says sure but her response when she got back shocked her.

The office decided to squeeze the client in.

"Yea, we can see Friday morning at like 8," was the response from the receptionist, and this flabbergasted Sadie.

She decided she no longer wanted to work with this client soon after that moment.

"Money can’t buy you love, but in this country, it can damn sure buy you healthcare,” Sadie says at the end of the clip.

People were astonished to hear this story and how name-dropping a famous celebrity secured him a spot as the highest in-demand specialist.

Others wondered if "I'm friends with Lady Gaga" was actually code for something secret.

She also shared an update about the "secret code" in another recent TikTok video.

She direct messaged the Daily Dot, saying, "Lady Gaga 100% wasn’t a code. I knew from working with this person that it was entirely a name drop.

"I don’t know if Lady Gaga has a relationship with the office," she continued. "It wasn’t code for drugs or anything like that."

