6 Strict Rules Chris Evans Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends Follow

Having been declared People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Evans is one eligible bachelor.

But when you’re the sexiest man alive and America’s Captain, dating isn't easy.

Over the years, Evans has been seen with a variety of different women and when dating a man like him, there seems to be a list of rules that comes along with it.

Here are 6 rules Chris Evans allegedly has for his girlfriends.

1. He only dates age-appropriate women.

The 41-year-old actor makes it a point to only date people close in age to him.

According to gossip site DeuxMoi, Evans has a rule about not dating women significantly younger than him but may have broken the streak with his rumored relationship with Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress.

While Evans is in his forties, Baptisa is only 25 years old.

While it’s still just rumored that the two are together, it’s definitely interesting to see Evans go outside of his normal dating pool.

His previous long-term relationship with actress Jenny Slate only had a year between the two and his on-again-off-again relationship with Minka Kelly had another year between them, with Kelly being the older one in the relationship.

2. They must be ready for marriage — ASAP.

It’s certainly surprising to see a man like Evans still unmarried but according to him, marriage is a leap that his partners must be ready to take.

While promoting his film "The Gray Man" with co-star Ana de Armas, Evans said he was “laser-focused on finding a partner.”

“Maybe it’s about looking to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with,” he said.

Perhaps Baptisa is the person he’s been looking for.

3. They must be open to having kids.

Not only is Evans looking to tie the knot with his partners but they must be open to having children later on.

In a 2019 interview with Men’s Journal, Evans was extremely candid about his wish for a family.

“I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and shit like that,” he said.

4. He only dates career women.

As one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, it seems Evans also wants a partner as driven as he is.

Looking at his wide array of exes, they all seem to fit the quota.

Slate and Jessica Biel, two of Evans’ exes, are both passionate actresses with extensive resumes and it seems there’s a reason behind why Evans is attracted to career women.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evan spoke about how he enjoys doing his own thing sometimes and likes when his partner does the same.

“I’m the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life. Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

When both are busy, they’re able to have their own sense of self and it seems Evans values that in a relationship.

5. He prefers to date actresses.

If Slate and Biel were any indications, it seems Evans prefers to date within his work life — but there is a reason for this madness.

According to Evans, “There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around."

"Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”

6. They must keep their relationship on the down low.

With a fanbase consisting of extremely passionate individuals, it’s a no-brainer that Evans is a super private person and this seems to go for his relationships as well.

The biggest example of this is his rumored relationship with Baptista.

While the two haven’t outwardly come out and confirmed the dating rumors, fans were quick to put two and two together when he followed the actress on Instagram and when photos of the same jack-o-lanterns were posted on separate social media accounts.

So? Chris Evans and Alba Baptista is official (secret) dating? pic.twitter.com/0FKqNbINGp — nope (@noneedyours) October 31, 2022

But just because their relationship is kept from the public eye doesn’t necessarily mean that there isn’t real love behind the scenes.

Like his ex Jenny Slate said, “He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored if you could paint it.”

