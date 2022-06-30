Chris Pratt Seen Wearing Hat With Symbol Of White Supremacist Group That His Brother Has Been Tied To

Images of Chris Pratt donning a hat of a far-right extremist group are making their way around the internet as the actor faces scrutiny over his comments about his religion.

The actor claimed that he isn't "a religious person" and denied ever attending the controversial Hillsong Church but acknowledged that he is a believer in God.

However, the ever-unforgiving internet has been disputing these claims by pointing to Pratt's many references to Christianity in soundbites and on social media.

While Pratt's Christianity isn't necessarily indicative of his political leaning, the indictment of Pratt that is happening online has now segwayed into an even more damning topic.

Chris Pratt is being accused of supporting a white supremacist group after wearing a hat with its logo.

The image first surfaced on Wednesday night and showed Pratt donning a dark-blue hat adorned with a circle of stars, similar to the Confederate flag.

The logo on the hat is for the extremist group ‘Three Percenters.’

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Three Percenters are a loosely-organized anti-government militia movement and they support “the idea of a small number of dedicated ‘patriots’ protecting Americans from government tyranny, just as the patriots of the American Revolution protected early Americans from British tyranny.”

The ADL adds that the Three Percenter concept is “based on an inaccurate historical claim that only three percent of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.”

In 2021, The New York Times reported that the FBI arrested multiple members of the movement who were connected to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building. One of the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, in 2020 was also connected to the Three Percenters.

Canada officially named the Three Percenters a terrorist group last year and labeled the movement as a “serious threat” to the country’s domestic security.

"Recent events should remove any doubts about the serious threat posed by ideologically motivated violent extremism. ... Intolerance and hate have no place in our society," Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said.

Chris Pratt’s brother has allegedly supported the Three Percenters.

The apple does not fall far from the tree.



This is Chris Pratt's brother Daniel "Cully" Pratt posing with his custom wood design that's emblazoned with the 3%'s symbol. https://t.co/aapGPeCfCF pic.twitter.com/UoZvKPvzTe — TaiLotus (@tnycngozi) February 9, 2021

According to an Insider report, Daniel “Cully” Pratt, Chris’ older brother, posted a photo on Instagram in 2016 that showed him holding a rifle rack adorned with the phrase “we will not comply” and the Three Percenters logo in the corner.

He also included multiple hashtags in the caption advocating for no gun restrictions, including “#comeandtakeit,” “#blackgunsmatter” and “#3percenter.”

Daniel Pratt works as a deputy for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office in California. Open Vallejo reported that Daniel, sergeant Roy Stockton, and at least one other deputy in the department have publicly shared their support for the movement on social media.

Before the 2016 election, Stockton posted a photo of multiple guns with the caption “getting ready for the election tomorrow.”

When the outlet asked Stockton to comment, he denounced political violence, despite his prior support for the group.

“I strongly condemn the violent and racist views of these extreme right, militia, and anti-government groups,” Stockton said. “I believe that law enforcement officers and other public officials cannot keep their oaths to uphold the Constitution if they are associated with any extremist or anti-government groups.”

To our knowledge, Chris Pratt has never publicly supported his brother's views.

Chris Pratt’s own political views have previously been the subject of controversy as well. In 2019, photos showed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” star donning an American flag shirt with the snake and “don’t tread on me” from the Gadsden flag added to it.

The Gadsden flag symbolism has been adopted by far-right groups in recent years. While Chris Pratt’s wardrobe drew heavy criticism, outlets such as Breitbart and Ben Shapiro swiftly came to his defense.

